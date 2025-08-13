ProCFO Partners Earns Back-to-Back Spots on the Prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 List

"Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row reflects the trust of our clients, the brilliance of our team, and our belief that strategic financial leadership transforms businesses. When clarity, partnership, and purpose align, extraordinary growth follows." Post this

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

"Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row reflects the trust of our clients, the brilliance of our team, and our belief that strategic financial leadership can transform businesses. When clarity, partnership, and purpose align, extraordinary growth follows - and this is just the beginning." - Haleh Fardi, CVO & Co-Founder, ProCFO Partners

About ProCFO Partners

Founded by Haleh Fardi and Nelson Tepfer, ProCFO Partners delivers on-demand access to seasoned financial leadership, giving businesses the strategic insight and operational expertise they need, exactly when they need it. Working across industries nationwide, our team partners with leaders to transform financial strategy into a powerful driver of growth, resilience, and long-term success. Guided by a belief that every business deserves expert financial guidance, ProCFO Partners is redefining how companies access and experience world-class CFO leadership.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies - as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

