ProCFO Partners Has Ranked as The Fastest Growing Fractional CFO Company in the US by Inc 5000

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a significant honor that speaks to our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in financial leadership." — Nelson Tepfer, CEO and Co-Founder, ProCFO Partners Post this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

"We are honored to be recognized among the Inc. 5000, which is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us. At ProCFO Partners, we believe in the power of strategic financial insight to transform businesses. This achievement not only reflects our growth but also the lasting impact we strive to make in the companies we partner with every day."

— Haleh Fardi, CVO & Co-Founder, ProCFO Partners

ProCFO Partners launched in January 2020, when our co-founders Haleh Fardi and Nelson Tepfer recognized that finance and accounting functions often represent a blind spot for many business owners. Guided by the belief that every business deserves to work with an expert CFO to achieve the next level of success, ProCFO Partners has built a team of over 60 CFOs, each bringing a wealth of experience in both operational and strategic CFO roles. ProCFO Partners' core values are deeply rooted in measuring success by the long-term impact they create for the organizations they support. Serving a diverse range of industries across the US, with CFOs located in more than 36 states, they ensure personalized and expert financial guidance tailored to their clients' unique needs.

