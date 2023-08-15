Prochant, the Leading Home-Based Care Revenue Cycle Firm, Makes Inc. 5000 for Third Consecutive Year

"Our third-time inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to our unwavering growth and the harmonious fusion of cutting-edge technology with a dedicated team of over 2,000 revenue cycle experts." said Mathew Mammen, CEO of Prochant. Tweet this

"At Prochant, we've redefined innovation in the home-based care sector by incorporating human-in-the-loop AI tools into healthcare revenue cycle management. Our third-time inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to our unwavering growth and the harmonious fusion of cutting-edge technology with a dedicated team of over 2,000 revenue cycle experts. Partnering with Prochant means harnessing the true power of AI-driven solutions, where technology and human expertise converge seamlessly. Embrace the future with us – together, we're reshaping healthcare revenue cycles for optimal efficiency and patient-centered care," said Mathew Mammen, CEO of Prochant.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have achieved remarkable revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, rising costs of capital, and enduring hiring challenges. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added a collective 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years, contributing to the thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Home-based care is a segment that's growing rapidly and represents the future of US healthcare. As the healthcare industry navigates significant shifts in home-based care reimbursement and faces an increasing demand for efficiency and precision, Prochant continues to set the standard. Through consistent growth and innovation, including the deployment of AI-driven tools and analytics, Prochant has automated key aspects of the reimbursement process. These technological advancements empower healthcare providers to adapt to ever-changing reimbursement models and regulations, enhancing patient care across the board. By aligning progressive strategies with the needs of the industry, Prochant is not only keeping pace with the current landscape but also shaping the future of home-based healthcare.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Prochant's ability to make the Inc. 5000 for the third year—with the sustained growth that demands—is truly an extraordinary accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor Prochant as a company that continues to shape our future."

ABOUT PROCHANT

Established in 1999, Prochant is the premier AI-driven reimbursement service provider for the home-based care industry. We deliver focused revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions to healthcare providers, with our team of over 2,000 revenue cycle experts across 7 wholly-owned global delivery centers. Harnessing specialized automation technology and deep industry knowledge, Prochant streamlines the time-consuming and expensive reimbursement process. As a result, we help healthcare providers accelerate their collections, increase revenue, and reduce operational costs while managing risk. Prochant is HITRUST certified, the gold standard for HIPAA security.

