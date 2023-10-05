ProChile and Wines of Chile Commemorate 200 Years of Diplomatic Relations Between the US & Chile at San Francisco Event

"With over 80% of its wine exports certified as sustainable by the Wines of Chile Sustainability Code, our wine industry is one of the most regionally diverse and eco-friendly wine selections on the planet." Tweet this

The 3-in-1 'Bicentennial Mission' event will include the following:

( 2:00PM PT ) Gastronomy Seminar: Led by Chef Rodolfo Guzman from Borago in Santiago, Chile (recognized by The World's 50 Top restaurants), the seminar will immerse attendees in the exciting world of Chile's high-end gastronomy. Chef Rodolfo will discuss Chilean gastronomy and how terroir plays a part.

"With over 80% of its wine exports certified as sustainable by the Wines of Chile Sustainability Code, our wine industry is one of the most regionally diverse and eco-friendly wine selections on the planet," said Julio Alonso, executive director of Wines of Chile, North America. "Having a highly diverse industry, with niche wines, signature wines, small productions, natural, organic and biodynamic wineries, sustainability is a core value already ingrained within our remarkable wine industry, so our guests will be able to meet some of our wine industry leaders, and also to learn about the innovative and sustainable practices of Chile."

ProChile and Wines of Chile aim to expand Chilean wine exports to the US. Partnering in organizing this unique event in San Francisco and their commitment to promote Chile's wine industry in the US, Wines of Chile–a non-profit, private organization of 100+ Chilean wine producers–is dedicated to promoting the quality and image of Chilean wines, while ProChile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile, promotes the exports and supply of Chilean goods and services in the global markets.

"Chile is the world's fourth-largest wine exporter, with over 356 exporting wineries, and the US has been a key market of our exports for decades. Wine has historically served as a highly successful ambassador of Chile's export diversity, capacity, and quality," said Frederick. "And, Chile has become the #1 supplier of United States in at least 51 different products (salmon, grapes, cherries, for example), while the US is the #1 destiny market of our non-copper exports."

The event is open to media and trade professionals with valid credentials. For more information about the event, please contact Amanda Torres ([email protected]).

About Wines of Chile

Wines of Chile (WOC) is a non-profit, private organization of 100+ Chilean wine producers dedicated to promoting the quality and image of Chilean wines. It is the oldest organization of its kind, formed in 1949 through the merger of two groups.

With offices in the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Brazil and Chile, WOC develops and offers promotional and educational programs for its members. Activities include lobbying, research and development, worker assistance, and serving as a network hub for associates.

About ProChile

ProChile is the Chilean Government Exports Promotion Bureau, an agency within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which aims to promote Chile's exports of goods and services to the world. ProChile has a network of 56 international commercial offices to connect Chilean exporters with potential importers around the world. Prochile has US-based offices in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington D.C., and Chicago.

ProChile supports the diversification of the country's exports for the promotion of inclusive foreign trade that incorporates the gender perspective and focus on SME's, the attraction of foreign investment and tourism, all of which contribute to and strengthen the country's image.

