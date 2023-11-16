Prochile Announces Colangelo & Partners As Agency Of Record

The Chilean Government Exports Promotion Bureau aims to promote Chile's exports of goods and services through a media relations, social media and digital campaign

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProChile, the Chilean Government Exports Promotion Bureau, which promotes Chile's exports of goods and services to the world, announced Colangelo & Partners as its agency of record in the US. The agency will oversee and collaborate on media relations, as well as support with trade and consumer relations, event production, digital and social media.

With almost 50 years of experience contributing to the increase of Chile's exports, ProChile diversifies the national exportable basket and expands the number of companies that ship abroad. ProChile's main axis is to support Chilean companies in the promotion, diversification and stimulation of exports of goods and services.

This year, ProChile developed a new support approach aiming to promote the expansion of exporting companies with export potential, solvent or with scalability. The bilateral agreements between the US and Chile have enhanced competitiveness between the two countries by encouraging innovation and efficiency, providing access to valuable resources and technology, and diversifying export markets. The signing of the FTA has resulted in the growth of Chilean exports at a yearly average growth of 6.9%. Meanwhile, Chilean imports have also benefited, growing 11.4% annually in 2022.

In this critical year for Chile US relations, ProChile, through a public contest, issued a request for proposal (RFP) to select a communications agency equipped to support increase awareness of the country's growth across several sectors. The result of the public tender was the appointment of Colangelo & Partners as the agency of record who will aim to educate the US market about the promotion of the country's image, foreign investment and tourism.

During the 2023-2024 campaign year, ProChile has prioritized events, listed below, where media, trade members and consumers can discover and learn more about Chile's offerings. The campaign will also include strategic media relations, digital marketing and social media.

1. A Bicentennial Mission: Exploring 200 Years of US-Chile Commercial Relations Through Wine and Cuisine in San Francisco

2. The Power of Humboldt in New York

3. Women in Tech + Mentoring/Software Program in San Francisco

4. Chilean Artisan Delegation in Chicago

5. Partners for a Better Future in Miami

"We are thrilled to support the Chilean Government Exports Bureau in reaching new markets and providing knowledge about the country's vast culture," says Colangelo & Partners COO and Partner Felipe Gonzalez-Gordon. "Chile has a dynamic economy with multiple exports that are recognized across the globe. The country is making monumental strides towards sustainable development, promoting innovation, inclusiveness, and digitalisation and we are honored to spread the message within the US market."

ProChile has a network of 16 regional offices and works with exporting companies, providing them with various tools that seek to strengthen their export capacity and stimulate a greater international presence. ProChile has established a network of 57 offices and commercial representations in the main markets that seek to connect the Chilean export supply with potential importers.

About ProChile

ProChile is the Chilean Government Exports Promotion Bureau, an agency within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which aims to promote Chile's exports of goods and services to the world. ProChile has a network of 56 international commercial offices to connect Chilean exporters with potential importers around the world. Prochile has US-based offices in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington D.C., and Chicago.

ProChile supports the diversification of the country's exports for the promotion of inclusive foreign trade that incorporates the gender perspective and focus on SME's, the attraction of foreign investment and tourism, all of which contribute to and strengthen the country's image.

Media Contact

Alejandra Pinedo, Colangelo & Partners, (646) 624-2885, [email protected]

Amanda Torres, (646) 624-2885, [email protected]

SOURCE Colangelo & Partners