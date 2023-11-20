ProChile Celebrated Indigenous Art in New York and Chicago November 2023

"This trade mission was a very important opportunity for these artisans and the region of Arica y Parinacota." Post this

The Aymara, a group of indigenous people in the Andes and Altiplano regions of South America, are dispersed over a vast area that contains a number of ecological and political sectors including the far north of Chile. In Chile, the community lives in the northernmost regions, including Arica, and they are known for their distinct traditions in colorful textiles and music that they've developed over thousands of years.

From November 5th to the 12th, a diverse group of artisans from the Aymara community visited New York and Chicago to connect with local artisans and businesses and promote the unique culture and art style of the Amyran Tribe. Their time in New York (Nov. 5th-7th) was centered around community, collaboration and education, and ProChile coordinated several appointments on behalf of the artisans to provide them with a multi-regional view of the US and expose them to the potential market for their products.

"This was a tremendous experience in negotiation, innovation and exclusive business prospecting for the creative industries of Arica," said Artisan Ana María Nieto Farías. "The future collaboration of the US and Chile is in our hands, and it will be great and rewarding challenge."

The trip culminated with the "Chilean Artisan Delegation in Chicago," which included a multi-day itinerary (November 7th-10th) featuring art gallery exhibitions for 125+ attendees, receptions and panel discussions for local and international artisans and workshops. Sixteen artisans and small businesses were able to feature their work, highlighting four main cultural sectors:

Aymara textile: Artists are renowned for their superior technique and the high quality of their pieces, which are generally clothing designs or ceremonial accessories such as chuspas or the ritual tari and inkuña cloths. Textiles were used as trade goods but were also highly valued in Aymara society, some becoming treasured family heirlooms. The costumes are traditionally made by hand with ancient techniques, and the outfits are symbols of family distinctions. These textiles are all created with the goal of preserving history and cultural value.

Music & Instruments: More than just a form of entertainment, music plays a central role in religious rituals and ceremonies. Every Aymara man plays at least one instrument, while the women can sing and dance. These instruments are a fundamental part of the music and culture of these communities and their use dates back to ancient times, before the conquest of the Spanish colonists in America. The instruments can be anything from ocarinas, decorated güiro or pumpkin maracas to water sticks made of cacti & containing volcanic rock pebbles that produce rain sounds, panpipes or flutes.

Small businesses featured: Juan Osman Cataldo Campos's Andinos Musical Instruments

Plastic arts, group, sculptures: Sculptures, large-sized dolls and masks are all traditional in the Aymara culture. Artists are often inspired by the vital elements of nature–earth, water, air and fire–and create art, usually made by hand, that represents the iconography of the community in the extreme north of Chile. Dolls and masks can be seen all throughout festivals and Andean dances that take place in the Chilean mountain range. These art styles bring fun and color to the traditional migratory integration festival of nomadic peoples from the culture of the communities in the city of Arica.

Small business featured: Satva, Culmi, (Artist) Ana María Nieto Farías

Multimedia (Games, Books, etc.): Multimedia is integral in educating the young children in the community about Andean culture, providing a worldwide view of the Chinchorro people (from the extreme North) and promoting the biodiversity of the Arica region. Artisans from the community keep traditions, heritage values, language, culture and history alive through various art mediums such as children's books, virtual and interactive experiences, parlor games, and magazines. The artisans provide teaching materials to strengthen the narratives that recreate the worldview and importance of the divinities in nature that the Amyra tribe continues to have.

"I would like to thank the ProChile office in Chicago for the opportunity to have such a nice space to mount the exhibition, commitment, professionalism, willingness and commitment on your part," said Fabiola Esther Vidal Martinez of Munay Andino. "All of the artists undoubtedly feel supported and are excited for the future partnerships with the US."

This year, ProChile celebrates 200 years of diplomatic relations and 20 years of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United States. Chile has a lot to offer from food and wine to art and entertainmentment. For more information about ProChile or the Chicago activities, please contact Sylas Bailey-Kelly at [email protected].

About ProChile

ProChile is the Chilean Government Exports Promotion Bureau, an agency within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which aims to promote Chile's exports of goods and services to the world. ProChile has a network of 56 international commercial offices to connect Chilean exporters with potential importers around the world. Prochile has US-based offices in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington D.C., and Chicago.

ProChile supports the diversification of the country's exports for the promotion of inclusive foreign trade that incorporates the gender perspective and focus on SME's, the attraction of foreign investment and tourism, all of which contribute to and strengthen the country's image.

