ProChile Celebrates the Bilateral Relationship Between Chile and the U.S. in Miami

"We are excited to bring this event to Miami and continue celebrating the 200th anniversary of the US and Chile's diplomatic relationship and 20 years of the signing of the Free Trade Agreement," says Claudia Serrer, Trade Commissioner Southeast USA. "Partners for a Better Future will explore the evolution of the bilateral relationship between both countries from a global perspective and how we can continue building these business relationships for the next 20 years in innovative and sustainable ways."

On June 6th, 2003, Chile became the sixth country worldwide and the first from South America to have an FTA with the United States. It came into force on January 1st, 2004, and since 2015, 100% of the bilateral trade enjoys free tariffs. In the past two decades, trade between the countries has increased fivefold to $35.4 billion in 2022, with an annual average growth of 9.2% since 2003, according to ProChile, the government institution promoting goods and services abroad.

"As a small country, it was a historic milestone for us to sign this FTA. It not only gave us access to sell our products in the largest economy in the world, but it also deepened our strategy to develop an open, competitive, and export-oriented economy," said Ignacio Fernández, ProChile's General Director.

ProChile has a network of 16 regional offices in Chile and works with exporting companies, providing them with various tools that seek to strengthen their export capacity and stimulate a greater international presence. ProChile has established a network of more than 50 offices and commercial representations in the main markets that seek to connect the Chilean export supply with potential importers.

For more information about the event and schedule, please visit the ProChile website. If you are interested in attending the event, please contact [email protected].

