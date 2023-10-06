ProChile Presents "The Power of Humboldt": NYC Event to Celebrate a Bicentennial of Diplomatic Relations

Chile has a lot to offer from food and wine to tourism and sustainable initiatives, and we are proud to showcase the country's innovation, efficiency and contributions to the environment. Tweet this

Chile's climate owes much of its character to the mighty Humboldt Current, which influences coastal conditions and contributes to creating diverse microclimates. This maritime influence lends a distinct charm to Chile's offerings, reflected in its exceptional products and culinary treasures. From the bountiful vineyards nurtured by the coastal breezes to the fertile valleys yielding exquisite produce, the Humboldt Current's impact resonates through every sip and bite.

"The Power of Humboldt'' will take place at Project Farmhouse–a state-of-the-art sustainability center and event space in Union Square, operated by GrowNYC–and showcase the outstanding food, wine and spirits produced in the country, as well as the actions Chile is taking to maintaining a sustainable future, through a series of workshops*, led by Chilean executives. (*All workshops require registration.)

"The Sustainability pillar of Chilean wines stands as a shining example of environmental stewardship and commitment to preserving the nation's natural heritage," explains Julio Alonso, executive director Wines of Chile USA. "Chile boasts the most comprehensive sustainability code, represented by four distinct colors, each embodying a facet of responsible winemaking, including the vital aspect of wine tourism. This dedication to sustainable viticulture is deeply rooted in the unspoiled beauty of Chile's pristine landscapes and reflects the visionary efforts of the Chilean state since the early 20th century to safeguard its unique endemic ecosystems and shield the nation from devastating diseases. Sustainability isn't merely a practice; it's a cornerstone of Chilean identity, with its wines serving as proud ambassadors of a nation deeply committed to preserving its natural riches."

Additionally in the main area, renowned Chilean Chef Fernanda Tapia and American Chef Chloe Gould will lead several cooking demonstrations throughout the evening. The chefs will fuse their culinary traditions by blending ingredients, techniques, and flavors from both cultures to create dishes that reflect the diversity and vibrancy of their culinary heritages, while also educating attendees on the importance of respecting the land of which the ingredients come from.

"Today, agriculture has the great challenge of increasing its productivity for the growing demand for food worldwide, where Chile as a country, and all its actors, in a public-private effort, must be more efficient in the use of natural resources, face climate change and make a positive contribution to the environment and society. For this reason, agricultural activity must take into account environmental protection, social equity and economic viability in order to be sustainable in the long term," said Andrés Rodríguez (Agricultural Attaché, Embassy of Chile, USA).

The October 30th event will culminate with a walkaround tasting, and the schedule is as follows:

( 3:00PM - 7:00PM ET ) ProChile Walkaround Tasting:

Throughout the event, attendees can explore the outstanding food, wine and spirits produced in the country and learn more about Chile's continued efforts and commitment to sustainable exports and the vibrant culture and tourism opportunities in the southernmost part of the world.





( 3:15PM - 4:00PM ET ) Workshop #1*: The Humboldt Current Wine Tasting:

Executive Director of Wines of Chile, North America, Julio Alonso will lead a workshop that dives into the wines that are influenced by the current and how those wines gain expression in different regions of Chile.

Executive Director of Wines of Chile , North America , Julio Alonso will lead a workshop that dives into the wines that are influenced by the current and how those wines gain expression in different regions of Chile .





( 4:00PM - 4:30PM ET ) Cooking Demo #1: "Transcontinental Delights:

Chefs Fernanda and Chloe will join forces to create a Lomito Asado Fusion Feast, featuring Lomito Asado with Jam and Truffled Feta.

Chefs Fernanda and Chloe will join forces to create a Lomito Asado Fusion Feast, featuring Lomito Asado with Jam and Truffled Feta.





) Cooking Demo #1: "Transcontinental Delights: Chefs Fernanda and Chloe will join forces to create a Lomito Asado Fusion Feast, featuring Lomito Asado with Jam and Truffled Feta. ( 4:30PM - 5:00PM ET ) Workshop #2*: "Sustainable Solutions":

Speakers Andrés Rodríguez (Agricultural Attaché, Embassy of Chile , USA ) and Sebastian Goycoolea (CEO, BluGlacier) will discuss how we can navigate Chile's eco-friendly future and show us what Chile is doing from the government and agricultural sector to face the environmental challenges we are seeing, today, as well as highlight the opportunities that this offers in the business environment of forestry and agricultural products in the U.S. market.





( 5:00PM - 5:30PM ET ) Cooking Demo #2*: "Southern Coastal Bliss":

The chefs will lead a transcontinental culinary journey with Salmon Cakes with Merken Remoulade & Crispy Mussels al Ajillo.

The chefs will lead a transcontinental culinary journey with Salmon Cakes with Merken Remoulade & Crispy Mussels al Ajillo.





( 5:30PM - 6:00PM ET ) Workshop #3*: "Chile Unveiled":

This tourism workshop will be led by Daniel Rochefort, the senior sales manager of Latam Airlines, and explore the 'Land of Contrasts through the Humboldt Current'.

This tourism workshop will be led by Daniel Rochefort , the senior sales manager of Latam Airlines, and explore the 'Land of Contrasts through the Humboldt Current'.





( 6:00PM - 6:30PM ET ) Cooking Demo #3: "Lamb Unity":

This cooking demonstration will be a culinary exploration of American and Chilean flavors with Pan-Seared Lamb Chop with Pastelera Grits with Chimichurri Trinity as the focal dish.

This cooking demonstration will be a culinary exploration of American and Chilean flavors with Pan-Seared Lamb Chop with Pastelera Grits with Chimichurri Trinity as the focal dish.

The bilateral agreements between the US and Chile have enhanced competitiveness between the two countries by encouraging innovation and efficiency, providing access to valuable resources and technology, and diversifying export markets. The signing of the FTA has resulted in the growth of Chilean exports at a yearly average growth of 6.9%. Meanwhile, Chilean imports have also benefited, growing 11.4% annually in 2022.

The event is open to media and trade professionals with valid credentials. For more information or to register for a workshop, please contact Jillian Napolitano ([email protected]).

About ProChile

ProChile is the Chilean Government Exports Promotion Bureau, an agency within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which aims to promote Chile's exports of goods and services to the world. ProChile has a network of 56 international commercial offices to connect Chilean exporters with potential importers around the world. Prochile has US-based offices in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington D.C., and Chicago.

ProChile supports the diversification of the country's exports for the promotion of inclusive foreign trade that incorporates the gender perspective and focus on SME's, the attraction of foreign investment and tourism, all of which contribute to and strengthen the country's image.

