ProClaim Partners and RevSpring Partner to Offer a Seamless and Connected Private Pay Solution

PersonaPay embedded in primeCLAIMS empowers revenue cycle managers in the post-acute care industry to efficiently manage payments from guarantors for better financial outcomes.

DULUTH, Ga., Oct. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProClaim Partners, an affiliate of Prime Care Technologies, today announced that primeCLAIMS, a product of ProClaim Partners, and RevSpring, the leading provider of healthcare engagement and payment solutions, are now working together to provide a connected private pay solution for customers of primeCLAIMS, an all-payer integration and automation clearinghouse. The new partnership will improve workflows and increase efficiencies for revenue cycle managers and staff in the post-acute care industry.

By embedding PersonaPay, RevSpring's industry-leading patient payment portal, in primeCLAIMS, revenue cycle managers can always stay within the primeCLAIMS reimbursement clearinghouse. This eliminates the need to manage multiple passwords and authentications, saving staff both time and frustration. PersonaPay also enables staff to easily set up and manage private self-serve payments, recurring payments, electronic statement delivery, and individual payment preferences. PersonaPay integrates seamlessly with major EHR and billing solutions, including PointClickCare.

"We are delighted to partner with ProClaim Partners to make its primeCLAIMS clearinghouse even more comprehensive," said Scott MacKenzie, CEO, RevSpring. "With this single-source solution, ProClaim Partners customers are more efficient and empowered to answer private pay questions without ever leaving primeCLAIMS. Our partnership also makes it easier for them to collect and process private payments, leading to a stronger bottom line for providers and a better payment experience for guarantors and staff."

"Embedding PersonaPay in primeCLAIMS demonstrates our continuing commitment to provide the best solution possible for revenue cycle managers in senior care," said Jonathan Duvall, senior development officer of ProClaim Partners. "We share RevSpring's passion for healthcare financial solutions that leverage leading-edge technology. Embedding PersonaPay in primeCLAIMS offers the highest level of revenue cycle management expertise available within a single solution in the senior care industry today. This is nothing short of a game changer."

PersonaPay's simple, intuitive user interface makes it easier for anyone to make a payment with fewer clicks from any device. There are substantial financial benefits for organizations, too, who often see an increase in their pay rate of up to 1.55%, which can significantly improve cash flow. PersonaPay is also integrated with RevSpring's merchant services for a complete revenue cycle management solution, including automated settlement reconciliation.

About ProClaim Partners

PrimeCLAIMS is a product of ProClaim Partners, LLC, an all-payer clearinghouse originating from the post-acute community, ProClaim Partners brings its expertise to bridge the gaps in the SNF niche. With over 3,000 payer connections for claims and 400+ real-time eligibility connections, primeCLAIMS is a comprehensive revenue cycle management system built specifically for post-acute care providers to reduce complexity and provide exactly what you need, whether primary or secondary. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About RevSpring

RevSpring leads the market in engagement and payment solutions that inspire patients to participate in and pay for their healthcare. The company has built the industry's most comprehensive and impactful patient engagement suite, spanning the clinical, administrative, and financial experience. RevSpring's OmniChannel communications and payment solutions are backed by behavior analysis, propensity-to-pay scoring, contextual messaging, and user experience best practices. Using proprietary data analytics to tailor the engagement from preservice to post-service to payment, RevSpring improves the patient experience and outcomes for providers, members, and patients. To learn more, visit revspringinc.com/healthcare. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

