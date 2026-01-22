ProClip Acquires INOVATIV, Expanding Ingenuity and Opportunity Across Professional Industries

"Bringing INOVATIV into the ProClip family is a natural fit," said Bjorn Spilling, CEO of ProClip. Together, we can combine our engineering expertise and complementary technologies to deliver more integrated, scalable solutions across a wider range of industries." Post this

Why ProClip and INOVATIV

At its core, this acquisition is driven by alignment—of values, vision, and a deep understanding of professional workflows. ProClip's expertise in engineered mounting solutions and scalable manufacturing complements INOVATIV's reputation for innovation, craftsmanship, and leadership in on-set and mission-critical environments.

Together, ProClip and INOVATIV are positioned to accelerate product development, combine complementary technologies, and expand into new industries where mobility, organization, and reliability are essential.

Executive Perspectives

"This acquisition represents an exciting and intentional step forward for INOVATIV," said Patrick Blewett, the CEO of INOVATIV. "We've always been focused on solving real-world workflow challenges through thoughtful design and uncompromising quality. Partnering with ProClip allows us to accelerate that mission—bringing our solutions into new industries, advancing our technology roadmap, and creating even more value for our customers, all while staying true to who we are."

"Our customers can expect continuity where it matters most, combined with new opportunities that weren't possible before. This is about building the future of INOVATIV—stronger, more capable, and positioned for long-term growth."

"INOVATIV is a brand we have long admired for its innovation, craftsmanship, and deep connection to professional users," said Bjorn Spilling, CEO of ProClip. "Bringing INOVATIV into the ProClip family is a natural fit. Together, we can combine our engineering expertise and complementary technologies to deliver more integrated, scalable solutions across a wider range of industries."

"This acquisition is about growth—growth for both companies and, most importantly, growth in the value we deliver to customers worldwide."

What This Means for Customers

Customers can expect clear, tangible benefits from this acquisition, including:

Expanded Industry Reach

The combined organization will bring proven solutions into new professional environments, expanding beyond traditional markets into additional industries where mobility and workflow efficiency are critical.

Complementary Technologies, Stronger Solutions

By integrating ProClip's mounting and attachment expertise with INOVATIV's cart systems and workflow platforms, customers will gain access to more cohesive, adaptable, and future-ready solutions.

Accelerated Innovation

Increased investment, shared R&D, and expanded operational capabilities will support faster product development while maintaining the quality and performance customers expect.

Long-Term Stability and Support

INOVATIV's products, team, and customer-first approach remain intact—now reinforced by ProClip's global infrastructure and long-term commitment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did ProClip acquire INOVATIV?

Both companies share a focus on professional-grade design, durability, and user-driven innovation. The acquisition allows them to combine complementary strengths, expand into new industries, and accelerate innovation.

What does this mean for current INOVATIV customers?

Customers can expect continuity in products, quality, and support, along with increased investment in future innovation and expanded solution offerings. As INOVATIV benefits from increased efficiencies and shared resources, pricing will be evaluated thoughtfully to reflect improved scalability, expanded capabilities, and long-term customer value.

Will the INOVATIV brand or products change?

INOVATIV will continue operating under its existing brand and product philosophy. The goal is to strengthen and grow the brand—not change what customers already trust.

How does this create new opportunities?

The combined organization can serve new professional markets, integrate mounting and mobility technologies more deeply, and deliver more complete workflow solutions across industries.

About ProClip

ProClip USA is a leading provider of mounting solutions for phones, tablets, mobile computers, scanners, printers, and other mobile devices across fleet, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and supply chain environments. ProClip offers a broad standard product line and custom solutions designed to improve safety and productivity for mobile workers while protecting its customers' technology investments. By partnering with best-in-class solution providers, ProClip delivers reliable mounting solutions with unmatched speed and service.

About INOVATIV

INOVATIV designs and manufactures premium carts and workflow solutions for creative and technical professionals working in demanding environments. Built in the USA and trusted worldwide, INOVATIV products are known for their thoughtful design, exceptional build quality, and modular flexibility—supporting efficient, organized workflows across film, broadcast, live production, and other professional applications.

Media Contact

