ProClip USA Introduces ModTek: The Next Generation of Device Mounting

"The ModTek Hard Case and Dock represent a leap forward in tablet protection and usability, embracing USB-C technology to provide users with unmatched flexibility and durability. ProClip continues to lead the way in innovative device solutions, and the ModTek Hard Case and Dock are no exception." Tweet this

The ModTek Dock (patent-pending) perfectly complements the ModTek Hard Case with two raised mounting points that align with the Hard Case. The quick release dial (patent-pending) enables effortless one-handed docking and undocking to the protected USB-C plug. The ModTek Dock is universally compatible with all current and future ModTek Hard Cases ensuring longevity and reducing overall costs by accommodating device updates without the need for Dock and/or power supply replacements.

USB-C is the future of data and power delivery technology. Unlike traditional pogo pin connections, which are susceptible to dust, dirt, moisture and bending, USB-C offers superior protection and enhanced data capabilities. ModTek enables SuperSpeed connections up to 5Gbps with backward compatibility to USB 2.0 devices, while simultaneously charging the tablet. An optional USB-C hub adds versatility, allowing users to connect external accessories to the ModTek Hard Case.

Versatility is key with the ModTek Dock. It supports both direct power, and power via a data hub that attaches directly to the USB-C port on the back of the dock. Depending on data needs, optional hubs or splitters can be connected to this port for external device connections, such as scanners, payment terminals, dashcams, PTT, digital video, external cameras, printers and more increasing efficiency and productivity in the workplace.

The USB-C connector in the ModTek Dock supports all 24 USB-C contacts and 16 electrical paths for data and power. It adheres to the USB-C 3.1 standard, which includes Power Delivery 2.0 (PD) for efficient power distribution up to 100W, now an industry standard for laptops, tablets, cell phones, and more. USB-C connectors are built to last, with minimum durability standards of 10,000 insertions/extractions, and the ModTek Dock and Hard Case are rated for 20,000 insertions/extractions, well above industry standards.

The ModTek System is built for any workplace. AMPS and VESA75 counter-sunk hole patterns on the Dock allow for easy mounting on existing arms and mounts. An optional key lock module adds an extra layer of physical security to prevent tablets from being lost or stolen off the job site.

To ensure the utmost performance under demanding conditions, the ModTek Hard Case and Dock have undergone rigorous independent 3rd-party military-standard testing. This includes thermal shock, forklift vibration (16Gmrs), USB-C insertion (20K), and 6 ft drop to concrete tests. These tests guarantee that the tablet remains protected and fully functional even in the harshest environments.

"The ModTek Hard Case and Dock represent a leap forward in tablet protection and usability, embracing USB-C technology to provide users with unmatched flexibility and durability. ProClip continues to lead the way in innovative device mounting solutions, and the ModTek Hard Case and Dock are no exception," said ProClip USA CEO, Bjorn Spilling.

For more information about the ModTek System and to explore ProClip's complete line of mounting solutions, please visit proclipusa.com/modtek.

About ProClip USA:

ProClip USA, LLC is the leading supplier of high-quality, custom-fit vehicle device mounts and holders, phone and tablet charging holders and cradles, and mounting accessories. ProClip products are designed and manufactured by Brodit AB in Sweden. ProClip USA is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Media Contact

Derrick Zimmerman, ProClip USA, 1 6085356921, [email protected], www.proclipusa.com

SOURCE ProClip USA