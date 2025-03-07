ProCogia Ushers in a New Era of Data Consulting with Leadership Transition and Strategic Vision

"We are excited about this next chapter," said Mehar Pratap Singh, Founder and Executive Board Member. "ProCogia has always been about driving tangible results for our clients, and I look forward to continuing my support in this new capacity." Post this

A Strong Vision for the Future of Data Consulting

As the new CEO of ProCogia, Bill Carney brings over 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, and operations. His leadership at ProCogia's Senior Vice President of Growth & Operations has already proven transformative, driving exceptional growth through content-driven campaigns and optimized client journeys. Bill's focus moving forward will be on continuing the company's legacy of delivering tailored data solutions while fostering a culture of innovation, growth, and employee ownership and engagement.

"I'm honored to step into this role and continue building on the strong foundation Mehar and the team have created. ProCogia's strength is in its people, and my focus is on fostering an environment where our employees thrive, our clients succeed, and our mission continues to grow," said Bill Carney, Incoming CEO.

Mike Pongon, in his new role as Chairman of the Board, expressed his enthusiasm for supporting ProCogia's leadership team during this next phase of growth.

"ProCogia has established itself as a leader in data consulting by delivering exceptional value to clients and fostering a strong company culture," said Mike Pongon, Chairman of the Board. "I'm excited to support Bill and the entire leadership team as we continue expanding our capabilities, strengthening our partnerships, and driving long-term success for our clients."

With nearly 30 years of experience in Professional Services, Mike Pongon has a proven track record of leading high-performing organizations. Under his leadership, companies have been recognized as Best Consulting Firms by Forbes Magazine and ranked #1 Best Place to Work by Fortune Magazine. Widely respected as both a board and executive leader, Pongon has consistently helped organizations strike the right balance between performance excellence and a thriving, healthy culture. His guidance as Chairman of the Board will play a pivotal role in shaping ProCogia's future and reinforcing its commitment to both business success and employee well-being.

Commitment to Core Values and Ownership Mindset

As part of its ongoing evolution, ProCogia is reinforcing its commitment to its core values—Trust, Growth, Innovation, Excellence—and now, Ownership. While these values remain the bedrock of the company's success, the addition of an ownership mindset (and actual ownership through the company's Stock Appreciation Rights (SARs) program launched in 2024) will further amplify the culture of accountability, responsibility, and impact within the organization.

ProCogia's Expertise in Data Engineering, Data Science, and Analytics

As ProCogia moves forward under new leadership, the company remains at the forefront of the data consulting industry. ProCogia is deeply experienced in AI and ML, while being bolstered by deep expertise in Data Engineering, Data Science, Data Analytics, and Data Governance. This comprehensive expertise empowers businesses to harness the full potential of their data, enabling them to make informed, data-driven decisions that drive growth and innovation.

What's Next for ProCogia?

Under Bill Carney's leadership, ProCogia will continue to focus on expanding its offerings in AI and machine learning, advancing its data strategy expertise, and working alongside clients to build stronger, more data-centric organizations. ProCogia remains committed to helping its clients navigate the complexities of the data landscape and achieve measurable business results.

About ProCogia

ProCogia is a premier data consulting firm that helps businesses harness the full power of their data. With expertise in AI, machine learning, advanced analytics, data science, data engineering, and data governance, ProCogia empowers organizations of all sizes to optimize performance, drive growth, and make data-driven decisions that deliver long-term success.

