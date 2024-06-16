Procolored Celebrates 6th Anniversary with 1st Global Brand Seminar in Long Beach, California

Procolored, a leading inkjet printer manufacturer, celebrated its 6th anniversary with its Brand Day in Long Beach, California. The event featured presentations and showcases of latest DTF technology, drawing industry professionals and enthusiasts. Founder Krystal Jin emphasized customer involvement and innovation in product development.

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Procolored, a global leader in the production of lightweight inkjet printers, celebrated its sixth anniversary by hosting its first-ever global offline event, the Procolored Brand Day, today in Long Beach, California. This landmark event showcased the latest in DTF, UV DTF, UV, and DTG printing technologies, attracting a diverse group of printing enthusiasts and professionals from across the United States.

Founded in 2018, Procolored has established itself as a pioneer in the digital printing industry with operations spanning China and the United States. The company has dedicated itself to developing advanced, user-friendly printing solutions suitable for a variety of materials including fabrics, acrylic, and glass. To date, Procolored's innovative products are sold in more than 31 countries, empowering over 30,000 home-based entrepreneurs to launch and expand their digital printing businesses.

The Procolored Brand Day event, held at a strategically chosen venue in Long Beach, marks the company's first major offline seminar. It aims to deepen connections with key U.S. customers and involve them more directly in product development and feedback processes.

The event featured a series of engaging presentations led by Krystal Jin, Founder and CEO of Procolored. Jin emphasized the company's commitment to making digital printing more accessible and user-friendly. "We are here to make a difference in the digital printing world by providing reliable, efficient, and cost-effective printing solutions," Jin stated during her keynote address.

Attendees also heard from various Procolored users who shared their success stories and experiences with the brand's products. Nadine M., a Los Angeles-based printing business owner and former software engineer at Tesla, shared her journey from using Procolored printers as a hobby to running a full-time production studio. "Thanks to Procolored's exceptional performance and customer service, I have been able to scale my business significantly. The printers are not just machines; they are a pivotal part of my daily operations," Nadine remarked.

The seminar also served as a platform for artistic and entrepreneurial exchange. Among the attendees was Mexican artist Maga (Melina Garza), known for her vibrant and explorative art style. Maga's participation brought an artistic dimension to the event, showcasing how digital printing technology can merge with traditional art forms to create new opportunities for artists and entrepreneurs alike.

Maritza J., an online shop owner specializing in custom printed bottles, cups, and mugs, also shared how Procolored's UV DTF printer transformed her business. "The durability and ease of use of Procolored's printers have allowed me to expand my product offerings and grow my business beyond what I initially thought possible," she explained.

Procolored's event also highlighted the company's ongoing initiatives to foster innovation and community engagement. The company is in discussions with several U.S. community colleges to develop educational collaborations focusing on DTF-related techniques and operations. These initiatives aim to support those looking to enter or advance in the digital printing industry.

In a world driven by digital commerce, Procolored continues to innovate and support its customers by providing powerful printing solutions that cater to both small businesses and hobbyists. "About 90.4% of Procolored's target audience are personal studio and home-based customers, and we are dedicated to supporting them in every step of their entrepreneurial journey," Jin added.

The success of the inaugural Brand Day is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting future for Procolored and its customers. The company is set to host more events and seminars, continuing to provide a platform for learning, sharing, and growing together in the ever-evolving world of digital printing.

Media Contact

Jason, Procolored Technology Inc,., 1 626-251-7284, [email protected], https://www.procolored.com/

SOURCE Procolored Technology Inc,.