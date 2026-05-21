Procolored Draws Strong First-Day Attention at FESPA Textile 2026, Showcasing the Rise of Desktop Microfactories for On-Demand Customization

At Barcelona's new textile-focused FESPA platform, Procolored demonstrates how compact DTF, UV DTF and all-in-one production tools are helping small businesses turn personalized products into scalable revenue streams.
BARCELONA, Spain, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Held alongside FESPA Global Print Expo 2026 in Barcelona, Textile 2026 brings new focus to digital textile printing, garment decoration and print-on-demand production. For Procolored, the show floor has become more than a product showcase — it is a real-time demonstration of how compact, desktop-friendly production systems can help businesses move from idea to finished product faster.
At its booth, Procolored is spotlighting X one, its newest Kickstarter-launched product, as part of a hands-on production lineup that also includes the K13 Lite DTF printer, P13 DTF printer, VF13 Pro UV DTF printer, a smokeless oven, a new heat press and a powder-shaking unit. The booth experience is designed to show how Procolored's expanding desktop production ecosystem can support small-batch apparel, promotional goods, hard-surface personalization and creator-led merchandise — turning compact printing setups into practical microfactories for the growing on-demand customization market.
"Today's booth traffic confirms what we are hearing from customers across North America and Europe: businesses are not just looking for another printer — they are looking for a more accessible production model," said KK Jin, Founder and CEO of Procolored. "From apparel decorators to Etsy sellers, local studios and emerging brands, the opportunity is shifting toward fast, flexible and personalized production."
The company is also demonstrating a wide range of finished applications and live-printable blanks, including T-shirts, hoodies, caps, canvas bags, cups, bottles, phone cases, puzzles, wood boards, acrylic pieces, keychains, coasters and metal sheets. The breadth of applications is designed to show how one compact production environment can support multiple revenue categories without requiring a traditional industrial footprint.
Procolored's presence at FESPA Textile 2026 reflects a broader shift in the personalization market: customers want shorter runs, faster turnaround, more design freedom and lower barriers to entry. For small and mid-sized print businesses, that demand is creating new opportunities to test products quickly, localize designs and fulfill orders on demand.
A central part of the booth story is Procolored's focus on usability. Products such as the K13 Lite are designed for beginner-friendly DTF production, while the P13 targets home-based apparel businesses seeking a more professional workflow. The VF13 Pro expands the offering into UV DTF sticker production for hard goods and irregular surfaces, helping users move beyond apparel into gifts, drinkware, packaging, decor and branded merchandise.
"FESPA's energy on day one shows that personalization is no longer a niche category," added KK Jin. "It is becoming a business infrastructure question: how can more entrepreneurs produce customized goods profitably, with less space, less complexity and more creative control? That is where Procolored is focused."
Throughout the show, Procolored will continue to host live demonstrations and application showcases for visitors interested in DTF printing, UV DTF production, small-batch customization and desktop manufacturing workflows.
Procolored is exhibiting at FESPA Textile 2026 from May 19–22, 2026, at Fira de Barcelona. Visitors can experience live demonstrations at Booth Hall 3 3-A61.
About Procolored
Founded in 2018, Procolored is a global leading manufacturer of lightweight inkjet printers, dedicated to developing powerful and user-friendly DTF, UV DTF, UV and DTG printers suitable for various materials. including fabrics, acrylic, and glass. To date, Procolored products are sold in more than 31countries and regions,empowering over30,000 home-based entrepreneurs to launch and expand their digital printing businesses.
Media Contact
Sophia, Procolored Inc., 86 18594212621, [email protected], procolored.com
SOURCE Procolored Inc.
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