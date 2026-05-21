Procolored Draws Strong First-Day Attention at FESPA Textile 2026, Showcasing the Rise of Desktop Microfactories for On-Demand Customization

Procolored opened FESPA Textile 2026 with strong first-day booth traffic, spotlighting its latest Kickstarter-launched X one and compact desktop printing solutions for on-demand apparel, promotional goods and personalized merchandise. Post this

"Today's booth traffic confirms what we are hearing from customers across North America and Europe: businesses are not just looking for another printer — they are looking for a more accessible production model," said KK Jin, Founder and CEO of Procolored. "From apparel decorators to Etsy sellers, local studios and emerging brands, the opportunity is shifting toward fast, flexible and personalized production."

The company is also demonstrating a wide range of finished applications and live-printable blanks, including T-shirts, hoodies, caps, canvas bags, cups, bottles, phone cases, puzzles, wood boards, acrylic pieces, keychains, coasters and metal sheets. The breadth of applications is designed to show how one compact production environment can support multiple revenue categories without requiring a traditional industrial footprint.

Procolored's presence at FESPA Textile 2026 reflects a broader shift in the personalization market: customers want shorter runs, faster turnaround, more design freedom and lower barriers to entry. For small and mid-sized print businesses, that demand is creating new opportunities to test products quickly, localize designs and fulfill orders on demand.

A central part of the booth story is Procolored's focus on usability. Products such as the K13 Lite are designed for beginner-friendly DTF production, while the P13 targets home-based apparel businesses seeking a more professional workflow. The VF13 Pro expands the offering into UV DTF sticker production for hard goods and irregular surfaces, helping users move beyond apparel into gifts, drinkware, packaging, decor and branded merchandise.

"FESPA's energy on day one shows that personalization is no longer a niche category," added KK Jin. "It is becoming a business infrastructure question: how can more entrepreneurs produce customized goods profitably, with less space, less complexity and more creative control? That is where Procolored is focused."

Throughout the show, Procolored will continue to host live demonstrations and application showcases for visitors interested in DTF printing, UV DTF production, small-batch customization and desktop manufacturing workflows.

Procolored is exhibiting at FESPA Textile 2026 from May 19–22, 2026, at Fira de Barcelona. Visitors can experience live demonstrations at Booth Hall 3 3-A61.

About Procolored

Founded in 2018, Procolored is a global leading manufacturer of lightweight inkjet printers, dedicated to developing powerful and user-friendly DTF, UV DTF, UV and DTG printers suitable for various materials. including fabrics, acrylic, and glass. To date, Procolored products are sold in more than 31countries and regions,empowering over30,000 home-based entrepreneurs to launch and expand their digital printing businesses.

Media Contact

Sophia, Procolored Inc., 86 18594212621, [email protected], procolored.com

SOURCE Procolored Inc.