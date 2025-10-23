Procolored Introduces K13 Lite Printer at PRINTING United Expo 2025, Expanding Options in Desktop DTF Printing

The rise of desktop DTF printing continues to blur the line between consumer and professional production. Post this

Compact K13 Lite Highlights Focus on Small Business Users

Among the products on display, the K13 Lite DTF printer drew steady interest from attendees seeking compact, accessible printing systems for small-scale production. The model offers a 13-inch (330 mm) maximum print width and supports CMYK + White ink configuration, allowing transfer work onto dark and light textiles alike.

It is equipped with what the manufacturer terms "LiteHead Technology", designed to lower maintenance costs and extend printhead lifespan via automated cleaning every 10 hours and white-ink circulation to reduce clogging risk.

The machine runs on proprietary "Pro RIP" software, featuring a visualised interface, one-click ink priming, G7-certified color curves for screen-to-fabric match, and a beginner-friendly workflow aimed at individual creators and small business owners.

With its relatively modest footprint (approximately 29.1″ × 12.6″ × 9.1″ / 740 × 320 × 230 mm) and weight (~18 kg), the K13 Lite is positioned to fit desktop or studio-scale environments.

In this context, the product supports the broader trend of on-demand, short-run apparel and customization printing, as more smaller players enter the market with lower-barrier equipment.

Interactive Demonstration Area Engages Attendees

An interactive T-shirt printing zone allowed attendees to participate in hands-on demonstrations, where visitors could print and heat-press their own customized shirts. The activity attracted considerable participation throughout the show, illustrating growing public interest in desktop DTF technologies for personalized and small-batch production.

New Mascot "Dream Noa" Debuts in Orlando

PRINTING United 2025 also marked the public unveiling of Procolored's mascot, "Dream Noa," a panda character symbolizing creativity and approachability. The mascot drew consistent attention from attendees, serving as a visual centerpiece and popular photo opportunity during the exhibition.

Digital Engagement Extends the Show Experience

To connect with audiences beyond the trade floor, Procolored hosted live streaming sessions via YouTube, featuring booth tours, product demonstrations, and interviews. The company also offered show-exclusive and livestream discounts, part of its effort to engage both in-person and remote viewers.

Background

Founded in 2018, Procolored has developed into a global brand specializing in desktop DTF printing systems, with operations and warehouses across North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's stated mission is to support small business owners with affordable and practical printing technology, aiming to make professional-quality production accessible to individual entrepreneurs.

Procolored is currently recognized as one of the leading desktop DTF printer brands in the U.S. market, serving users in more than 80 countries.

Industry Context

The expansion of desktop DTF printing continues to blur the lines between consumer and professional printing, offering new opportunities for short-run customization and local production. Procolored's participation at PRINTING United 2025 reflects this broader trend, as the company positions its compact systems for the growing segment of independent makers and small-scale apparel decorators.

