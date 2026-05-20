Procolored Launches X one: The First Desktop Hybrid to Engrave, Cut, and Full-Color UV Print in a Single Workflow

For years, creators have had to rely on multiple machines and complicated workflows to combine laser processing and UV printing," said KK Jin, Founder and CEO of Procolored. "The X one brings engraving, cutting, and full-color UV printing into one seamless desktop workflow." Post this

Rather than treating laser and UV printing as separate functions sharing a chassis, Procolored designed the X one so the two technologies work in concert. The laser can pre-treat surfaces to dramatically improve ink adhesion, engrave precise recesses for color fill, cut finished shapes from the same substrate being printed, and provide pinpoint positioning for the printhead — all without ever removing the workpiece. The result: one setup, one alignment, and one operator producing finished, multi-process products that previously required an entire workflow's worth of equipment.

Built for how independent makers actually work

The X one combines a dual-laser system with dual-printhead UV production to handle more materials, more applications, and higher-volume output in a single machine.

A 20W blue diode laser processes wood, acrylic, leather, and plastics, while a 2W infrared laser is optimized for precise metal marking. Dual UV printheads significantly increase production speed, delivering commercial-grade 1440 DPI output with CMYK, white ink, and varnish support.

With up to 140 mm of working height, the X one handles tumblers, signage, and other oversized or irregular objects that standard desktop UV printers simply can't accommodate.

Additional capabilities setting the X one apart include:

Integrated roll-to-roll UV DTF sticker production — finished transfers in one pass, with no separate laminator required

CCD camera positioning with infrared height detection — the machine reads each object's placement and surface contour and adapts automatically

Onboard touchscreen control — start, pause, monitor jobs, and adjust settings without tethering to a computer, for a true industrial feel on the desktop

AI-powered design tools and a growing template library that shorten the path from idea to sellable product

Automated printhead protection — white ink circulation, agitation, and self-cleaning systems engineered for long, unattended production runs

"Until now, professional-grade hybrid production has been out of reach for most small business owners and independent creators," said KK Jin, Founder and CEO of Procolored. "We kept hearing the same thing from our community: I want to engrave and print the same product, but I can't justify two machines or the workflow nightmare that comes with them. The X one is our answer. We didn't set out to bolt a laser onto a UV printer, though. We set out to design a system where the two technologies make each other better. That's what unlocks the next wave of customization businesses."

The launch builds on Procolored's expanding presence in the digital printing space and follows a previous Kickstarter campaign that drew hundreds of backers and validated demand for accessible, professional-grade production tools.

With support for engraving, cutting, flatbed printing, cylindrical printing, and UV DTF production from a single compact desktop unit, the X one is positioned for small business owners, e-commerce sellers, makerspaces, schools, and creative professionals who want to dramatically expand what they can sell — without expanding the footprint of their shop.

The Kickstarter campaign will be live on May 20th. For more information or to secure VIP pricing, visit: View the X one Kickstarter Campaign

About Procolored

Founded in 2018, Procolored is a global leading manufacturer of lightweight inkjet printers, dedicated to developing powerful and user-friendly DTF, UV DTF, UV and DTG printers suitable for various materials. including fabrics, acrylic, and glass. To date, Procolored products are sold in more than 31countries and regions,empowering over30,000 home-based entrepreneurs to launch and expand their digital printing businesses.

Media Contact

Sophia, Procolored Inc., 86 18594212621, [email protected], procolored.com

SOURCE Procolored Inc.