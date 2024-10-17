Procolored's New Loyalty Program Offers Business-Friendly

Procolored's loyalty program is designed to offer professional printers not only discounts but also personalized rewards and early access to cutting-edge technology, ensuring long-term savings and operational efficiency. Post this

A Loyalty Program Designed for Professionals

The new loyalty program is structured to give businesses more value for their investments. Whether you're a professional printing company, a small business owner, or a creative agency that frequently uses Procolored products, the loyalty program provides benefits that go beyond simple discounts.

Key Business-Friendly Features:

Consumable Discounts:



Each month, Procolored selects specific consumables, and loyalty members enjoy a 10% discount on these products. This feature allows businesses to save on essential materials like inks, transfer films, and other printing supplies, ensuring they always have access to the resources they need at a reduced cost.



Priority Customer Support:



Professional users often require quick and efficient customer service to keep their operations running smoothly. Members of Procolored's loyalty program enjoy priority access to the customer support team, ensuring their queries and issues are resolved faster, which minimizes downtime.



Early Access to New Products:



As a loyalty member, businesses will be the first to know about and purchase Procolored's latest innovations. Early access to cutting-edge UV printing technology can give businesses a competitive edge in the market, allowing them to stay ahead of trends and provide the latest solutions to their customers.



Exclusive Business Rewards:



In addition to points earned from purchases, businesses can take advantage of exclusive rewards that are tailored to their operational needs. Whether it's additional accessories, extended warranties, or special services, these rewards provide added value to Procolored's loyal customers.



Personalized Offers:



Businesses are not only rewarded for their purchases but also receive personalized offers based on their unique needs and purchasing history. Procolored ensures that every member's experience is tailored to maximize their benefits and meet their professional requirements.

Helping Businesses Save More

The loyalty program is not just about rewards—it's about long-term savings for businesses. The more members purchase, the more points they accumulate, which can be redeemed for discounts on future orders. This allows professional users to significantly reduce costs over time, especially for repeat purchases.

The system is designed to be easy to use, ensuring that businesses can quickly sign up and start enjoying the benefits. With tiered membership levels, the program rewards frequent buyers by offering increasingly better perks as their purchases grow.

Leading in DTF Printing Technology

Procolored is known for its advanced DTF printing technology, providing high-resolution printing solutions for a range of applications. Their innovative approach includes precision control, fast-curing inks, and highly durable results, making their products essential for businesses in need of high-quality printing. With its focus on cutting-edge technology, Procolored continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the printing industry, offering versatile and reliable solutions for professional users.

About Procolored

Founded in 2018, Procolored is a global leading manufaturer of lightweight inkjet printers, dedicated to developingoowerful and user-friendly DTE, UV DTF, UV and DTG printers suitable for various materials, including fabrics, acrylic, anoglass. To date, Procolored products are sold in more than 31 countries and regions, empowering over 30.000 homebased entrepreneurs to launch and expand their digital printing businesses.

For more information on the new loyalty program and to register, visit Procolored Loyalty Program.

