ProctorEdu rebrands as OctoProctor, science-based remote proctoring platform

"It took us 10 years, more than 70 product releases, 500 improvements, and new features, to become OctoProctor, proctoring that helps, not punishes." Anton Skshidlevsky, CTO & Founder, OctoProctor Post this

Because we're not just about online proctoring anymore. We're about helping universities, certifying bodies, and businesses create smooth, stress-free testing experiences that are fair for everyone — all backed by research and science.

Our new name, OctoProctor, captures our 10-year journey — from one of the first open-source tools to proctor one-on-one remote exams to a full suite supporting fair, easy, and respectful online assessments. It also symbolizes how our technology, experience, and research have come together to offer a flexible platform that protects academic integrity while prioritizing the people who use it.

Like the octopus — an extraordinary creature known for its intelligence, adaptability, and ability to manage multiple challenges at once — OctoProctor brings eight powerful capabilities together in one seamless system:

Built on science and research: Developed by EdTech experts, including our CTO with a PhD in digital learning and assessment.

Easy to integrate: Fully embeddable, OctoProctor fits right into existing tools, thus ensuring a consistent learning experience.

No downloads: Runs in any modern browser. No additional extensions or plugins.

Device-agnostic: Works with desktops, tablets, and smartphones.

Highly configurable: Delivers adjustable security settings for different assessment types, from low-stakes quizzes to high-security certifications.

Full control with on-prem version: Enables clients to host and manage their proctoring infrastructure internally while ensuring compliance with strict security and regulatory requirements.

Scalability to support growth: Our cloud version scales effortlessly, ensuring predictable costs without sacrificing performance.

Privacy concerns addressed: Gives test takers peace of mind with privacy-first proctoring that respects their space and boundaries.

Whether the priority is academic integrity, operational efficiency, fraud prevention, or regulatory compliance, OctoProctor offers flexible, scalable solutions tailored to your needs. Our platform already serves more than 200 customers and supports over 1 million remote exams a year with precision, transparency, and care — the octopi way.

Elena Murgulia, CBDO:

We are excited to update our brand to better reflect what our customers and test takers appreciate most about ProctorEdu. And at the same time, to provide a more accessible, adaptable, and advanced experience to our clients and end users as OctoProctor.

About OctoProctor:

OctoProctor is a remote proctoring platform designed for institutions, certifying organizations, and enterprises that need scalable, evidence-driven exam security. From automated to live-monitored assessments, OctoProctor helps ensure fairness and privacy – without disrupting the test-taker experience.

With configurable LMS integration, our OctoProctor works seamlessly within existing digital learning environments, supporting more than 30 platforms, like Moodle, Canvas, Blackboard, and Open edX, to name just a few.

Focused on transparency, OctoProctor enables a full suite of proctoring services — including AI-based monitoring, real-time human supervision, and AI-free automated proctoring — to meet the unique needs of higher education, professional certification, and workforce assessments.

OctoProctor is capable of handling mass examinations with thousands of participants simultaneously. For our cloud version, this is completely on us, for the on-prem version this is only limited by your hardware. This scalability ensures that our platform can accommodate your expanding needs as your organization grows.

Whether you're looking for a simple online proctoring software to add credibility to online exams or a fully integrated proctoring solution that supports complex assessment strategies, OctoProctor empowers you to protect the integrity of your credentials — and the trust of your learners.

