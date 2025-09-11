Procure IT Names Corey Whiting as Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer

"My role at Procure IT is about embedding intelligence everywhere, taking the data we have and turning it into insights that drive better, faster IT business decisions," said Whiting. Post this

In addition to his role as CAIO, Whiting joins Andrew Laughter, CEO Randy Jeter and CIO Phil Ben-Joseph as a Partner in Procure IT. He will work with Laughter at the company's Winter Park, Fla., office.

Corey Whiting: A Career Built on Data and Intelligence

Whiting brings 26 years of software engineering and data innovation to Procure IT. He has a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Computer Science, and a career defined by turning data into insights that drive business outcomes.

He began his career at Stats Perform, where he developed algorithms and analytics from sports data sets. Building on that experience, he went on to found BaseballCloud, a platform delivering data-driven scouting and player development insights. Later, he co-founded RoyFi, a fintech company that leveraged music streaming data to accurately project music royalties and provide funding for artists, combining predictive analytics with financial impact.

"My role at Procure IT is about embedding intelligence everywhere, taking the data we have and turning it into insights that drive better, faster IT business decisions," said Whiting. "The opportunity here is huge to turn all this data into managed intelligence so that companies can make smarter decisions at scale."

Accelerating AI-Driven Decisions

Whiting will oversee the continued development of Procure IT's Managed Intelligence Platform, including integration and application of the company's AI Virtual Assistant (AVA). AVA gives enterprises instant, conversational access to insights across their entire IT stack — from usage and licenses to contracts, financials and performance metrics — shifting from static dashboards to real-time, actionable intelligence.

"Dashboards are dead," said Whiting. "Organizations don't want to dig through data — they want answers. Procure IT's Managed Intelligence Platform gives them those answers instantly, in context and ready to act on."

With Whiting leading the company's AI strategy, Procure IT is doubling down on embedding intelligence throughout the platform, a move CIO Ben-Joseph says positions the company to be the leading Managed Intelligence Platform for Technology Advisors, Value Added Resellers (VARs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

"Agentic AI is going to reshape how IT environments are managed," said Ben-Joseph. "We're building Procure IT's platform to make sure enterprises are ready for that shift, helping them understand, control and optimize their data like never before."

Our Channel-First Approach

Procure IT goes to market exclusively through a global network of technology advisors, MSPs, VARs and solution providers who use the Procure IT Managed Intelligence Platform to audit and optimize client IT environments while tapping recurring revenue opportunities through commissions, license-funded engagement models and advisory services.

With Procure IT, partners can deliver real-time intelligence across their clients' entire IT stack — from spend and contracts to usage and performance analytics. Built-in AI insights, benchmarking and automated reporting allow partners to provide strategic, data-driven recommendations that drive cost savings, efficiency and long-term business value.

About Procure IT

Procure IT is transforming IT decisions with its Managed Intelligence Platform by enabling companies to optimize their own data to make informed and intelligent business decisions. Our flagship AI-driven SaaS platform streamlines sourcing, spend management and vendor oversight through a single-pane-of-glass experience designed for midmarket and enterprise businesses. Procure IT goes to market exclusively through a network of technology advisors, MSPs, VARs and solution providers, empowering partners to deliver real-time intelligence and strategic insights across their business clients' IT environments.

With core modules spanning Cloud FinOps, SaaS FinOps, Technology Expense Management, Contract Management, Supplier Insights and Supplier Analytics, the platform delivers the tools and intelligence enterprises need to manage technology spend and performance at scale. Using built-in AI, benchmarking and automated reporting, Procure IT enables partners and their clients to reduce costs, minimize risk and achieve better outcomes across the entire IT lifecycle. For more information, visit www.procureit.com or engage with us on LinkedIn.

