Procure IT Recognized as a CRN® 2025 Stellar Startup in the IT Channel

Procure IT earned its position on the Stellar Startups list for its Managed Intelligence Platform, a next-generation AI-driven SaaS platform that gives organizations instant, conversational access to insights across their entire IT stack, including spend, contracts, usage, licenses, vendor performance and risk. By empowering partners with built-in analytics, benchmarking and automated reporting, Procure IT enables advisors, MSPs, VARs and solution providers to deliver deeper insights, expand services revenue and help customers make smarter decisions at scale.

"Being recognized by CRN as a Stellar Startup is a meaningful validation of our vision," said Procure IT CEO Randy Jeter. "We built Procure IT to transform how IT decisions are made by taking all the data enterprises already have and delivering AI-driven intelligence they can act on. This honor reflects the tremendous work of our team, our commitment to the channel and the success our partners are achieving with the platform."

Each technology vendor featured on the CRN 2025 Stellar Startups list is distinguished by its commitment to innovation and to delivering cutting-edge offerings that help solution providers stand out in today's fast-changing IT landscape. This annual list serves as an invaluable resource for solution providers making business-critical strategic decisions and exploring new technologies and services to add to their portfolios to give them a competitive advantage and drive success.

"We're excited to recognize the forward-thinking companies featured on this year's Stellar Startups list," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "This honor highlights each organization's commitment to tackling IT channel challenges, driving innovation through cutting-edge technologies, and empowering partner success. We can't wait to see how they continue to shape the future of the industry."

The CRN 2025 Stellar Startups list is available online at www.CRN.com/StellarStartups.

To learn more about leveraging the Procure IT Managed Intelligence Platform to simplify and optimize your company's IT environment, visit www.procureit.com. To speak to a Procure IT procurement expert, visit www.procureit.com/contact or email [email protected].

Partners interested in learning more about becoming a Procure IT partner can contact Procure IT at [email protected].

About Procure IT

Procure IT is transforming IT decisions with its Managed Intelligence Platform by enabling companies to optimize their own data to make informed and intelligent business decisions. Our flagship AI-driven SaaS platform streamlines sourcing, spend management and vendor oversight through a single-pane-of-glass experience designed for midmarket and enterprise businesses. Procure IT goes to market exclusively through a network of technology advisors, MSPs, VARs and solution providers, empowering partners to deliver real-time intelligence and strategic insights across their business clients' IT environments.

With core modules spanning Cloud FinOps, SaaS FinOps, Technology Expense Management, Contract Management, Supplier Insights and Supplier Analytics, the platform delivers the tools and intelligence enterprises need to manage technology spend and performance at scale. Using built-in AI, benchmarking and automated reporting, Procure IT enables partners and their clients to reduce costs, minimize risk and achieve better outcomes across the entire IT lifecycle. For more information, visit www.procureit.com or engage with us on LinkedIn.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

