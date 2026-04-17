Procure IT Selected By Netwolves To Modernize Technology Expense Management Capabilities In Its SCaaS Solution

"NetWolves' partnership with Procure IT ... enables us to provide customers with a single source of truth across their technology estate, along with the managed service experience NetWolves already brings to market." Post this

"NetWolves' partnership with Procure IT supports our strategic vision to become a market-leading, data-driven network and security provider partner," said Michael Grossman, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for NetWolves. "It enables us to provide customers with a single source of truth across their technology estate, along with the managed service experience NetWolves already brings to market."

NetWolves offers managed network, security, cloud and communications services along with monitoring, support and professional services. Through its partnership with Procure IT, it can now offer customers Procure IT's expert-led audit and analysis services along with Procure IT's Managed Intelligence Platform, which enables businesses to aggregate and analyze critical data across contracts, inventory, usage, spend, suppliers and performance.

"NetWolves already brings strong managed services capabilities to its customers," said Randy Jeter, CEO of Procure IT. "What our platform adds is the intelligence layer that helps unify data across providers, services and contracts into a clearer, more actionable picture. That is especially valuable in environments where tech solutions have been purchased from multiple sources over time. Together, we're enabling NetWolves to deliver a more strategic and differentiated managed network and security services experience built on visibility, optimization and ongoing value creation."

Benefits for NetWolves Customers

The new, modernized TEM offering delivers a more unified view of their technology environment, helping reduce blind spots across services acquired from multiple providers. That visibility can support better planning, faster issue resolution, stronger compliance readiness, improved lifecycle management and greater confidence in identifying cost savings and performance optimization opportunities.

"Instead of waiting for contracts to expire or problems to surface, NetWolves' customers gain a more proactive and data-driven way to manage their technology environments over time," said Jeter.

Benefits for NetWolves Channel Partners

For channel partners, the NetWolves offering creates a stronger strategic go-to-market motion. With access to a more complete picture of the customer's environment, partners can lead with insight instead of product alone, identify opportunities across a broader portion of the customer's technology stack and deliver more consultative, ongoing value.

"Data-driven conversations enabled by Procure IT's Managed Intelligence Platform will help NetWolves' partners strengthen trust with their business customers, expand service opportunities and compete with a more differentiated story," said Grossman.

More Information

Channel partners interested in learning more about the NetWolves and Procure IT partnership, can contact the companies at [email protected] or [email protected].

About Procure IT

Procure IT is transforming IT decisions with its Managed Intelligence Platform by enabling companies to optimize their own data to make informed and intelligent business decisions. Our flagship AI-driven SaaS platform streamlines sourcing, spend management and vendor oversight through a single-pane-of-glass experience designed for midmarket and enterprise businesses. Procure IT goes to market exclusively through a network of technology advisors, MSPs, VARs and solution providers, empowering partners to deliver real-time intelligence and strategic insights across their business clients' IT environments.

With core modules spanning Cloud FinOps, SaaS FinOps, Technology Expense Management, Contract Management, Supplier Insights and Supplier Analytics, the platform delivers the tools and intelligence enterprises need to manage technology spend and performance at scale. Using built-in AI, benchmarking and automated reporting, Procure IT enables partners and their clients to reduce costs, minimize risk and achieve better outcomes across the entire IT lifecycle. For more information, visit www.procureit.com or engage with us on LinkedIn.

About NetWolves

NetWolves is a managed services provider helping business organizations simplify and strengthen complex IT environments through network connectivity, security, cloud solutions and professional services. With provider-agnostic solutions, proactive monitoring and management and experienced technical support teams, NetWolves delivers the visibility, operational support and service flexibility businesses need to improve performance, reduce risk and adapt to changing technology demands. For more information, visit www.netwolves.com.

Media Contact

Randy Jeter, Procure IT, 1 9492452978, [email protected], www.procureIT.com

Khali Henderson, BuzzTheory (for Procure IT), 1 4808486726, [email protected], www.buzztheory.com

SOURCE Procure IT