Prodigy Pest Solutions Named 2026 "Philly Favorites" Winner for Best Pest Control

"We built this company to elevate the level of care and precision in an industry that often relies on outdated methods. Our focus is always on strategic problem-solving." - Matt Kelley, President Post this

Instead, Prodigy operates on the core tenets of strategic leverage and critical thinking. Utilizing advanced technology such as 24/7 internet-connected remote sensors, precise digital mapping, and chemical-free thermal heat treatments, the team anticipates structural vulnerabilities and eliminates threats proactively.

"We built this company to elevate the level of care and precision in an industry that often relies on outdated methods," said Matt Kelley, President of Prodigy Pest Solutions. "Whether we are executing stealth, AIB-certified operations for a Michelin-level restaurant to ensure zero downtime, or deploying pet-safe thermal heat treatments for a family home, our focus is always on strategic problem-solving. Being recognized as the number one team in Philadelphia by our community and the Philadelphia Inquirer is an incredible honor and a testament to the hard work of our entire office and field staff."

The award-winning team, supported by a highly trained office staff and an elite roster of state-certified and registered technicians, services a wide footprint that includes Delaware County, Chester County, the Greater Philadelphia area, South Jersey, and Wilmington, Delaware.

By combining enterprise grade technology with the high-touch, genuine communication of a locally owned business, Prodigy Pest Solutions continues to set the benchmark for elite pest control.

To read the official Philadelphia Inquirer feature, visit: https://www.phillyfavorites.com/article/prodigy-pest-solutions-named-2026-philly-favorites-winner-for-pest-control.html

For more information about Prodigy Pest Solutions or to request a consultation, please visit https://www.prodigypestsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Matt Kelley, Prodigy Pest Solutions, 1 215-801-1162, [email protected], https://www.prodigypestsolutions.com

Sabrina Kelley, Prodigy Pest Solutions, 1 215-490-2393, [email protected], https://www.prodigypestsolutions.com

SOURCE Prodigy Pest Solutions