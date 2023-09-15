Prodly Recognized as a High Performer in G2 Fall 2023 Reports

Prodly received an impressive 48 High Performer badges and was highlighted in 102 of the G2 Fall 2023 Reports. Tweet this

"We're grateful to our customers for taking the time to provide their feedback on our solutions," said Max Rudman, CEO of Prodly. "Their insights are critical to our ability to constantly improve our cutting-edge automation for ALM. We're confident that our continued commitment to innovation will result in even higher scores in future G2 reports."

Additionally, Prodly excelled in approval score ratings for its features, including data migration, data variety, alerts and logging.

As Prodly prioritizes quality and optimization of the Salesforce ALM process, an increasing number of companies are recognizing the worth of Prodly's solutions.

Enhance the value of your Salesforce practice with Prodly.

About Prodly

Prodly enables Salesforce teams to increase productivity by 80% while reducing risk by up to 30% by putting next-gen ALM into the hands of admins and citizen developers. By reimagining the change management experience, Prodly delivers greater business agility, governance and compliance without straining IT. The company's ALM offering has rapidly expanded from a CPQ data deployment tool to include solutions for modern Salesforce DevOps, data migration, sandbox seeding and SOX compliance. Prodly sets the standard for low-code ALM and can be implemented 20 times faster than traditional applications.

Prodly powers change management workflows for high-growth and Fortune 100 companies, including American Express, Expedia, Stanley Black & Decker, Cardinal Health, Nutanix, Johnson & Johnson, Splunk, Verizon, DoorDash and Snowflake. The company is privately held and based in Palo Alto, California, with global operations. For more information, visit prodly.co.

