AAEA annual meeting track session

MILWAUKEE, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2024 AAEA Annual Meeting Track Session sponsored by the Agribusiness Economics and Management Section, "Producer and consumer acceptance of carbon and water management for climate-smart agriculture" will present research results examining producer and consumer acceptance of carbon and water management practices and discusses implications for the food and agribusiness sector. First, we survey Southeast cattle producers to estimate their willingness to adopt grazing practices to increase soil carbon storage and explore attributes of carbon contracts. Second, we survey beef and dairy consumer to examine their preferences for new carbon labeling initiatives by the USDA Process Verified Program and the Carbon Trust and investigate whether blockchain technology plays a role in ensuring consumer trust. Third, we investigate water conservation practices in the context of irrigation technology adoption behaviors of farmers. This session connects research from projects funded by the USDA Climate Smart Initiative at Clemson University and the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research at Mississippi State University.

Presentations in this session:

Assessing Southeast Cattle Producers Knowledge and Willingness to Sign Carbon Contracts

Zuyi Wang

U.S. Consumer Preferences for Using Blockchain Technology to Track Carbon Footprint and Organic Claims

Josie Nasekos

Peer Effects in Irrigation Technology Adoption in South Carolina

Dawoon Jeong

Policy Discussions and Challenges for Implementation

Jordan Shockley

This session will take place on Tuesday, July 30 from 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm CST in the New Orleans Marriott in Balcony K on the fourth floor.

