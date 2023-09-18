Product Innovator, Alexander Kwapis, Accepts Fast Company Executive Board Membership

Alexander Kwapis, accepts Fast Company Executive Board Membership Fast Company Executive Board is a vetted professional organization of business leaders committed to shaping the future of business through technology and design.

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alexander Kwapis, Vice President responsible for New Product Development, Sustainability, and Innovation at FusionPKG, an Aptar Beauty Company. FusionPKG offers beauty brands packaging solutions in skincare, complexion, and custom development with integrated turnkey formulation capabilities. Alexander is also co-founder of The Wild Dirt an outdoor product brand that educates, inspires, and builds well-designed and sustainable products so their customers can enjoy + preserve the wild places they love. Alexander Kwapis, has accepted Fast Company Executive Board, a vetted professional organization of company founders and senior executives passionate about technology and design.

Alexander Kwapis was selected to join the community based on his proven expertise in innovation, sustainability, and product development in multiple. As a member, Alexander Kwapis joins industry-leading peers in technology, marketing, advertising, social impact, media, entertainment, corporate leadership, creative design, nonprofit, and social responsibility.

Creating exceptionally driven creative teams that are happy, healthy, and motivated is what gets me going each day. Doesn't matter what we are making, who it is for, or how difficult the problems are to solve. I find that if you focus on the people first then rest will follow. I am excited to unleash my passion and knowledge to the community as a member of the Fast Company Executive Board.

Fast Company, Launched in November 1995 by Alan Webber and Bill Taylor, two former Harvard Business Review editors, Fast Company magazine was founded on a single premise: A global revolution was changing business, and business was changing the world.

Fast Company Executive Board, Founded in 2021, whose members are founders, executives, innovators, and visionaries have the opportunity to publish relevant professional insights in bylined articles and participate in expert panels on fastcompany.com. Some specific areas of focus will be innovation, creativity, design, technology, and social impact.

