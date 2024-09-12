Product Management University Announces New Micro Learning Courses for Product Managers

Fifteen new micro learning courses help high tech product managers learn new skills and keep current skills sharp with targeted lessons at lower price points that can be consumed in bite-size chunks for convenient on-the-go learning.

FORT MILL, S.C., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Product Management University announced the availability of 15 new micro learning courses for high technology product managers in B2B. As workloads grow heavier and product management teams are asked to do more, there's less time to learn new skills or keep current skills sharp. Training budgets are smaller too.

Micro learning is a learner-centric approach to training where content is divided into small, bite-sized chunks that can be quickly consumed and applied at lower price points. It is particularly effective for on-the-go learning, allowing individuals to fit learning into their busy schedules. Retention is higher too.

Product Management University micro learning courses are offered in live virtual, onsite and on-demand e-learning formats. They cover basic skills for newer product managers to more advanced skills for market strategy, product strategy and portfolio planning.

According to John Mansour, President of Product Management University, "It's a trend that's been evolving as more clients are in situations where they don't have the capacity to digest full training courses. They're looking for training that's more targeted and focused on specific areas of product management with the convenience of fitting it into smaller windows of time that don't take teams away from their job for more than a few hours at most."

The Product Management Basic Skills micro learning courses are offered on-demand. Prices start at $249 per person and lessons are less than 30 minutes.

The Advanced Product Strategy micro learning courses will be initially offered as live-virtual or onsite only due to the highly specialized nature of the material that requires a more consultative approach to learning. Prices start at $399 per person and courses are 2-4 hours in length.

More information can be found at https://productmanagementuniversity.com/product-management-courses/

About Product Management University

Product Management University offers value skills training courses for high technology companies in B2B and B2B2C in the areas of product strategy, product management, product marketing, pre-sales product demos and customer success. Our customer outcome approach uses a common framework for uncovering customer value and measuring it so that it's easier for all customer-facing disciplines to synchronize their strategic plans and execution tactics around customer value first.

