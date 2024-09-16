Product Safety Compliance for Medical Devices According to the IEC 60601 Series, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

It can be challenging to navigate these complex requirements and to understand which requirements take precedence. Post this

Would less regulatory pushback accelerate the time to market? Is there an interest in acquiring more knowledge and guidance for this process? In this webinar, the expert speaker will discuss basic safety and essential performance requirements under the IEC 60601 series as well as the challenges in integrating power supplies and batteries into a medical device.

Join this webinar to learn about product safety for medical devices. The expert speaker will cover best practices when designing a medical device, which will help create a path to ensure a smooth regulatory process. In the USA, medical devices need to meet both Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL) and FDA requirements, and this webinar covers how to achieve this goal.

Register for this webinar today to enhance your understanding and expertise in medical device regulation and product safety compliance.

Join Bob Burek, Product Safety Technical Manager, Connected Technologies and Mobility, Element Materials Technology, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Product Safety Compliance for Medical Devices According to the IEC 60601 Series.

