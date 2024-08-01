Product Spotlight: Aniara Diagnostica would like to announce the availability of standardized ELISA methods optimized for detection of Heparin-dependent Antibodies

Aniara Diagnostica is pleased to announce the availability of Zymutest™ HIA, IgG and Zymutest™ HIA, IgGAM ELISA kits for detection of heparin-dependent antibodies.

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aniara Diagnostica, a multi-national distributor of diagnostic and research agents, as well as screening tools, has strengthened its commitment to meeting today's highest standards for product quality and cost-efficient delivery.

In US: 510(k) Cleared for In Vitro Diagnostic Use for Plasma only

In Canada: Health Canada Licensed

In EU: This Product is CE Marked.