Product Spotlight: Aniara Diagnostica would like to announce the availability of standardized ELISA methods optimized for detection of Heparin-dependent Antibodies

Aniara Diagnostica is pleased to announce the availability of Zymutest™ HIA, IgG and Zymutest™ HIA, IgGAM ELISA kits for detection of heparin-dependent antibodies.
WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aniara Diagnostica, a multi-national distributor of diagnostic and research agents, as well as screening tools, has strengthened its commitment to meeting today's highest standards for product quality and cost-efficient delivery.
In US: 510(k) Cleared for In Vitro Diagnostic Use for Plasma only
In Canada: Health Canada Licensed
In EU: This Product is CE Marked.
The Zymutest™ HIA IgG Enzyme Immuno-assay is designed for measuring heparin-dependent antibodies of the IgG isotype, in human plasma. This assay measures only the IgG isotype, reported as the most associated with the clinical complications of heparin dependent antibodies (HIT/HITT), allowing confirmation of the diagnosis of HIT/HITT or its clinical suspicion. However, some cases associated with only IgM and/or IgA isotypes can be missed.
The Zymutest™ HIA IgGAM Enzyme immuno-assay is designed for measuring globally all heparin-dependent antibodies, whether the isotype is: IgG, IgM and IgA, in human plasma. This assay is proposed as screening, as an early identification of heparin treated patients presenting a risk to develop HIT or HITT. This assay measures the whole of antibodies. It offers the highest sensitivity as all isotypes are detected. It is the preferred assay when an early detection of heparin dependent antibodies is required for assessing the development risk of HIT/HITT.
Zymutest™ HIA IgG ARK040A click here for more information
Zymutest™ HIA IgGAM ARK040D click here for more information
The entire Aniara product line is available for purchase at http://www.aniara.com. The Company distributes products in North America, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Iceland.
