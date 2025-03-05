Product Ventures Acquires COHO Creative, Creating a Packaging Innovation Powerhouse

"Our clients have spoken, and we listened," said Sean Bisceglia, CEO of Product Ventures Holdings. "By bringing COHO Creative into the Product Ventures family, we're creating a truly unique offering in the marketplace Post this

"Our clients have spoken, and we listened," said Sean Bisceglia, CEO of Product Ventures Holdings. "By bringing COHO Creative into the Product Ventures family, we're creating a truly unique offering in the marketplace. We can now provide a complete, integrated solution that encompasses everything from brand strategy and design to engineering, prototyping, and consumer insights, all under one platform. This streamlined approach will save our clients time and money while maximizing the impact of their packaging, giving them the confidence to make better, bolder decisions."

COHO Creative, with over 30 years of experience, has a proven track record of success working with top brands. Their expertise in brand strategy, packaging design, visual identity development, and brand activation complements Product Ventures' 33+ years of experience in packaging innovation. The management team of COHO will assume management roles within the fully integrated company.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Product Ventures," said Jon Shapiro, CCO – Brand Experience of COHO. "Our shared commitment to innovation and client success makes this a perfect fit. Together, we will empower brands to connect with consumers on a deeper level through more impactful packaging that, leaves a lasting impression long after the product is gone."

Product Ventures and COHO Creative are committed to transforming packaging into a critical brand touchpoint and a powerful tool for achieving business objectives. The combined entity will initially operate under the PV&COHO brand, reflecting the strength of both organizations. The company will be rebranded in June 2025. This acquisition doubles the staff and projects a 3x revenue increase in 2025. We believe that packaging is so much more than just a container—it is a critical brand touchpoint and one of the most powerful tools brand owners have for achieving their business objectives.

