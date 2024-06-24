Product Ventures Expands Leadership Team with Kari Mannina as Senior Managing Director and Jane Snyder as VP of Consumer Insights

"Kari's ability to grasp and solve against clients' business needs goes above & beyond current projects and capabilities – she evolves entire organizations to position her clients for success. I can't imagine starting this new chapter without Kari by my side," said Bisceglia. Post this

"Kari was the first GSD I hired when I became CEO at our previous company," said Sean Bisceglia. "Kari's ability to grasp and solve against clients' business needs goes above & beyond current projects and capabilities – she evolves entire organizations to position her clients for success. I can't imagine starting this new chapter without Kari by my side."

"For years, I've witnessed CPG clients fight to innovate and beat their competitors to shelves for months of product development, only to lose momentum, budget, and time during the packaging stage," said Mannina. "I couldn't be more excited to help introduce the end-to-end solution clients need to stay relevant in the increasingly cutthroat CPG landscape. And of course, working alongside Sean and Jeff again is the dream."

Product Ventures also announces the appointment of consumer-research veteran Jane Snyder as VP of Consumer Insights. With 20 years of in-house and agency-side experience leading market research initiatives for CPG and personal care companies, Snyder's insights expertise will empower data-driven validation at every stage of packaging development. Most recently, Snyder served as Vice President of Strategy at Russell Research, where she designed qualitative and quantitative research studies to advance clients' learning, thinking, and strategy.

"Jane will play a key role in leading our insights professionals to unearth, often unarticulated, consumer unmet needs, identify key insights to focus design solutions for success, and build data to inform go-to-market decisions," states Peter Clarke, the founder and visionary designer behind Product Ventures.

"I'm delighted to join the talented interdisciplinary team of design strategists, industrial designers, engineers, and consumer insights experts at Product Ventures. I can't wait to build on the already strong foundation of collaborative and innovative best practices, so we can continue to help our clients win in the marketplace," said Snyder

Product Ventures is a world-renowned brand strategy and design consultancy specializing in structural packaging design and innovation. We are unique in our ability to provide truly holistic design and 360 degrees of consideration to every challenge. As pioneers of the consumer-informed process, we transform ideas into purposeful and memorable design solutions. Our cohesive team of experts encompasses industrial design, graphic design, consumer research, mechanical engineering, packaging engineering and prototyping. Bringing together decades of experience, unparalleled facilities, and an unwavering dedication to solving clients' needs has empowered us to shape the world's best-known brands.

Lisa Spathis, Product Ventures, 1 8479700006, [email protected] , www.productventures.com

SOURCE Product Ventures