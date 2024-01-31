Productlife Group Acquires Commercial Eyes, Expanding Its Footprint In The Apac Region

Joining PLG is a major strategic move for Commercial Eyes, our people and our clients. We will leverage the platform we have created over the last 22 years to expand our footprint globally. Post this

Xavier Duburcq, CEO of PLG, highlighted: " This merger not only enables us to broaden our geographical footprint and expand our offerings to global markets but also empowers us to better serve our clients throughout their market and patient access strategy. The acquisition of Commercial Eyes marks an exciting new chapter in our journey. Together, we possess the collective strength, expertise, and passion to drive positive change and shape the future of the life sciences industry.

Our two companies share similar values: pioneering the way for innovation, client satisfaction, team spirit and a unique sense of purpose for life sciences. This common set of values forms a solid foundation for the seamless integration of the two organisations."

About ProductLife Group:

ProductLife Group's mission is to support patient access to safe and effective healthcare solutions by delivering worldwide consulting and outsourcing services through the entire product life.

Combining local expertise with global reach spanning more than 150 countries, PLG is the Life Sciences Industries reference strategic partner for the development, market introduction and life cycle management of product portfolios, and the related business and digital transformation.

With a goal of continuously improving the value delivered to teams and clients, PLG is committed to long-term partnership, innovation, flexibility, and cost efficiency.

For more information, visit https://productlifegroup.com/

Contact:

Fabrice Galzin

ProductLife Group Head of Marketing

[email protected]

About Commercial Eyes:

Commercial Eyes is a healthcare and life sciences consulting firm, specialising in pre and post registration services, comprising amongst others Access, Research & Intelligence (ARI), Regulatory, Quality and Compliance (RQC), Patient Safety & Risk Management (PS), Medical Information (MI) and Patient Programs (PP). Commercial Eyes is headquartered in Melbourne (Australia) with a presence in New Zealand, where the company is known as one of the largest providers of commercialisation services to the Pharma and MedTech sector. For over 22 years Commercial Eyes has delivered high quality, customer-focused results in the Australian and New Zealand regulated therapeutics and healthcare industry.

Commercial Eyes has grown to become a leading pharmaceutical and medical device commercialisation business. With a team of over 100 people, the company has assisted more than 800 clients representing the full spectrum of health technology companies.

For more information, visit https://commercialeyes.com.au/

Contact:

Andrew Carter

Chief Executive Officer r

[email protected]

Media Contact

Fabrice Galzin, ProductLife Group, 33 672 349 606, [email protected], https://productlifegroup.com/

SOURCE ProductLife Group