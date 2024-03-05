Productlife Group Acquires Health Care Solution (HCS), Expanding Its Reach Across Middle East And Africa

PLG's global presence and expertise, combined with HCS's regional knowledge and capabilities, will enable us to deliver enhanced services and solutions to our clients. Post this

Xavier Duburcq, CEO of PLG, commented: "PLG's global presence and expertise, combined with HCS's regional knowledge and capabilities, will enable us to deliver enhanced services and solutions to our clients. This strategic move comes approximately three years after the acquisition of AXPharma, which experienced rapid team expansion in Tunisia following its take-over by PLG. This is an exciting new chapter in our journey."

About ProductLife Group:

ProductLife Group's mission is to support patient access to safe and effective healthcare solutions by delivering worldwide consulting and outsourcing services through the entire product life. Combining local expertise with global reach spanning more than 150 countries, PLG is the Life Sciences Industries reference strategic partner for the development, market introduction and life cycle management of product portfolios, and the related business and digital transformation. With a goal of continuously improving the value delivered to teams and clients, PLG is committed to long-term partnership, innovation, flexibility, and cost efficiency.

For more information, visit https://productlifegroup.com/

Health Care Solution

Health Care Solution is a consultancy founded in 2016 in Casablanca, Morocco by Abderrahim BOUABIDI Ph. D, located in Morocco and specialized in Regulatory Affairs, CMC, Quality assurance and industrialization. The company offers delivery support, audit, training services in particular to pharmaceutical, medical devices, food supplements, reagents and cosmetics industries. This is achieved through a profound combination of technical expertise and regulatory knowledge. HCS is known for being the leader in Morocco and one of the main consultancies in Africa in the Regulatory & Compliance space.

For more information, visit https://www.hcspharma.com/fr/index.html

