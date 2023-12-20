Productlife Group Acquires LifeBee, Strengthening Its Capacity To Support Digital Transformation In Life Sciences

LifeBee is a highly reputable company with in-depth knowledge on the challenges of consulting and digital business for the life sciences industry as well as the experience and knowledge to tackle them. Post this

Xavier Duburcq, CEO of PLG, highlighted: "LifeBee is a highly reputable company with in-depth knowledge on the challenges of consulting and digital business for the life sciences industry as well as the experience and knowledge to tackle them. LifeBee's strong voice on the market, very active on the Pharma 4.0™ ISPE international Community of Practice, further demonstrates how this strategic alliance is a testament to our commitment to offering unparalleled services. Technology and innovation are fundamental to shaping the future of life sciences, and with LifeBee's teams' expertise, we will be able to support our clients' transformation on their success throughout the whole product lifecycle. Moreover, the commitment of LifeBee's existing partners to reinvest their capital in PLG, attests to our shared ambition to deliver ingenuity to the life science consulting arena."

About ProductLife Group:

ProductLife Group's mission is to improve human health by delivering regulatory & compliance services for the safe and effective use of healthcare solutions. PLG supports clients through the entire product life cycle, combining local expertise with global reach spanning more than 150 countries. It provides consulting and outsourcing services in the areas of product development, regulatory affairs, quality management and compliance, vigilance and medical information, covering both established products and innovative therapeutics & diagnostics.

With a goal of continuously improving the value delivered to people and customers, PLG is committed to long-term partnership, innovation, flexibility, and cost efficiency.

For more information, visit https://productlifegroup.com/

Contact:

Fabrice Galzin

ProductLife Group Head of Marketing

[email protected]

About LifeBee:

LifeBee | Digitalizing Life Sciences is a business and digital consulting boutique firm supporting life science companies on their path toward digitalization, operational excellence and compliance with customized advisory and innovative digital solutions. The company studies, designs and implements operational strategies, business processes, and digital solutions, to support life science companies in the innovative, robust, compliant, and sustainable realization of their business model. The focus is on GxP regulated areas such as manufacturing, quality assurance, laboratories, logistics, serialization, regulatory affairs and pharmacovigilance of biopharmaceutical companies, medical devices, and nutraceuticals.

LifeBee is headquartered in Milan Italy with a presence in Switzerland. In 20 years of operation, the company has delivered over 1,000 successful projects. Today more than 90 life science international and local clients are served thanks to a team of about 80 professionals.

For more information, visit https://www.lifebee.com

Contact:

Annalisa Merola

LifeBee Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Media Contact

Fabrice Galzin, ProductLife Group, 33 (0) 672 349 606, [email protected], https://www.productlifegroup.com/

SOURCE ProductLife Group