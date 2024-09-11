ProductLife Group Acquires Outcomes'10, Expanding European Market Access Capabilities

Outcomes'10 brings a deep understanding of the Spanish market, which will be instrumental in tailoring our strategies to meet diverse regional needs. Post this

Xavier Duburcq, CEO of PLG, highlighted: "Integrating Outcomes'10 with PLG not only enhances our service offerings but also strengthens our competitive edge in the European market. Outcomes'10 brings a deep understanding of the Spanish market, which will be instrumental in tailoring our strategies to meet diverse regional needs. This alliance will enable us to deliver more nuanced and effective market access solutions, ensuring that we can navigate the complexities of different healthcare systems with precision."

Mariangela Prada, Market Access BU Head of PLG: "The acquisition of Outcomes'10 is an additional and important milestone for the growth and development of our global market access team, thanks to their solid expertise and deep knowledge of the Spanish context".

About ProductLife Group:

ProductLife Group's mission is to support patient access to safe and effective healthcare solutions by delivering worldwide consulting and outsourcing services through the entire product life.

Combining local expertise with global reach spanning more than 150 countries, PLG is the Life Sciences Industry reference strategic partner for the development, market introduction and life cycle management of product portfolios, and the related business and digital transformation.

With a goal of continuously improving the value delivered to teams and clients, PLG is committed to long-term partnership, innovation, flexibility, and cost efficiency.

For more information, visit https://productlifegroup.com/

Contact:

Fabrice Galzin

ProductLife Group Head of Marketing

[email protected]

About Outcomes'10

Outcomes'10 is a leading Spanish consultancy specializing in Market Access, Government Affairs, Patient Center Research, and Health Economics & Outcomes Research (HEOR). With a strong client base and a strategic location in the Scientific Park of the University of Jaume I in Castellón, Outcomes'10 provides expert guidance across a wide range of therapeutic areas and with a diversity of project types that make it unique in the group of consultancies dedicated to market access.

For more information, visit https://www.outcomes10.com/en/home/

Contact:

Luis Lizán

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

Media Contact

Fabrice Galzin, ProductLife Group, 33 (0) 1 41 44 22 11, [email protected], https://www.productlifegroup.com/

SOURCE ProductLife Group