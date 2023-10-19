Productlife Group Acquires Strategiqual, Reinforcing Its Position As Quality & Regulatory Leader On The French Market

Strategiqual's unparalleled combination of business acumen, pharmaceutical and medical device expertise has formed a unique space in the Life Sciences market. We are excited to join forces with them to expand upon this platform together. Post this

Xavier Duburcq, CEO of PLG, said: "This value-enhancing acquisition aligns with our disciplined M&A strategy, strengthening our position as a focused premium pharmaceutical and medical device services business, whilst further building our group's end-to-end service offering. With this deal we are addressing the industry's ever-growing need for best practice quality assurance due to the increasing complexity of product development, vigilance and manufacturing processes and associated regulatory requirements."

Florent Audureau, added: "PLG is a highly regarded business that shares our commitment to delivering regulatory compliance as well as the highest quality services to the global healthcare industry. Strategiqual has been successful in building an extensive and stable client base and has inspired a high level of trust and confidence with many long-term relationships. Joining PLG provides us with an even stronger platform from which to grow our customer base, develop and scale up our offering and continue to deliver gold standard quality assurance services."

Emmanuel Riffault, COO of PLG, commented, "Strategiqual's unparalleled combination of business acumen, pharmaceutical and medical device expertise has formed a unique space in the Life Sciences market. We are excited to join forces with them to expand upon this platform together. This combination will significantly enhance PLG's regulatory support services."

About ProductLife Group:

ProductLife Group's mission is to improve human health by delivering regulatory & compliance services for the safe and effective use of healthcare solutions. PLG supports clients through the entire product life cycle, combining local expertise with global reach spanning more than 150 countries. It provides consulting and outsourcing services in the areas of product development, regulatory affairs, quality management and compliance, vigilance and medical information, covering both established products and innovative therapeutics & diagnostics.

With a goal of continuously improving the value delivered to people and customers, PLG is committed to long-term partnership, innovation, flexibility, and cost efficiency.

For more information, visit https://productlifegroup.com/

Strategiqual

Strategiqual is a leading consultancy organization highly skilled for drugs and medical devices. Strategiqual provides companies with a full range of innovative and customized services. Strategiqual's assets/strengths: expertise, dynamism and reactivity. This is the spirit that allows Strategiqual to offer high-quality and recognized services in the areas of regulatory affairs, market access, quality management and training.

For more information, visit https://www.strategiqual.com/

