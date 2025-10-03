ProductPinion Welcomes John Aspinall as Strategic Advisor for Amazon A/B Testing and Market Research

"Our mission is simple: make ecommerce growth data driven. ProductPinion helps brands uncover exactly why people buy so they can scale with confidence," said Matt Kostan, CEO and Founder of ProductPinion. Post this

"Our mission is simple: make ecommerce growth data driven. ProductPinion helps brands uncover exactly why people buy so they can scale with confidence," said Matt Kostan, CEO and Founder of ProductPinion. "John's track record of turning shopper insights into creatives that actually drive clicks aligns perfectly with our mission. His arrival marks the start of a focused growth effort across product, marketing, and partnerships that match the level of outcomes our customers expect."

"I'm excited to help ProductPinion strengthen its marketing and growth strategy to match the power of its product, while doubling down on the features that directly drive CTR, CVR, and measurable revenue," said John Aspinall. "ProductPinion's combination of contextual A/B testing, Amazon Search Simulation, and video feedback is exactly what sellers need in today's competitive marketplace."

Why it matters for ecommerce brands

One of the biggest challenges for ecommerce brands is knowing what to test, when, and how to structure testing into a proven sequence. Without a clear framework, teams may skip testing altogether and end up releasing unproven creatives that waste thousands on ads and the opportunity cost of missed sales.

ProductPinion is solving this by redefining consumer insights. Their patent pending technology combines real shopper feedback with AI analysis to capture authentic, in context reactions at scale. Insights are delivered faster, more affordable, and more actionable than anything else available.

The impact is measurable. One client added $19 000 in recurring monthly revenue after just three tests completed in a few hours, while another is projected to add over $300 000 in new revenue after only two months on the platform.

With ProductPinion, ecommerce teams can:

Run true contextual tests that mirror how shoppers browse Amazon search results, identifying winning concepts before risking revenue with Manage Your Experiments.

Pair video feedback with quantitative A/B tests to reveal not only which option wins, but why.

Validate main images, pricing, titles, bullets, A+ Content, and packaging with statistically significant insights in hours, not weeks.

About John Aspinall

John Aspinall is dedicated to helping brands better understand their customers and turn insights into measurable growth. With a career spanning across some of the most recognized names in the Amazon ecosystem, he has built a reputation for bridging the gap between shopper feedback and business outcomes. Formerly an Account Executive at MAG and Brand Evangelist at PickFu, John led webinars and masterclasses on listing optimization, hero image strategy, and data-driven creative testing. He now also serves as Chief Evangelist at Trellis, where he helps ecommerce merchants grow sales through smarter ad optimization.

About ProductPinion

ProductPinion is redefining consumer insights for Amazon and ecommerce brands. In today's fast-moving market, traditional surveys and focus groups are too slow and too costly. ProductPinion reveals the exact reasons shoppers click and buy by combining real shopper feedback with AI analysis, delivering results in minutes instead of weeks.

ProductPinion also offers the largest global shopper panel. Brands can watch real people shop through contextual video feedback, run A/B split tests, and use true Amazon Search Simulation. Together, these tools give ecommerce teams a faster, more affordable, and more actionable way to validate creatives, pricing, and positioning. Results speak for themselves as clients routinely unlock tens to hundreds of thousands in net new revenue after testing creatives with their proprietary methodology.

Our Mission

We believe consumer insights should be fast, affordable, and built into the culture of every growth minded brand. Our mission is to make testing the default behavior so teams know exactly what works, scale with confidence, and grow sales faster.

Recognized as Best A/B Testing Software at the Golden Seller Awards, ProductPinion is shaping the future of consumer research with solutions that are on demand, ecommerce focused, and powered by the voices of real shoppers amplified by AI.

Based in the Toronto area, ProductPinion proudly serves brands and agencies worldwide.

Learn more and start your free trial atproductpinion.com.

Media Contact

Matt Kostan, ProductPinion Inc., 1 18885521334, [email protected], www.productpinion.com

John, ProductPinion, [email protected], www.productpinion.com

SOURCE ProductPinion Inc.