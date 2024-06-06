Products That Count Announces The 2024 CPO Awards Winners

The Awards Programs Highlights the Achievements of Chief Product Officers Globally, Including The New York Times, Zoom, Target, and Disney+
SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Products That Count announced the winners of the 2024 CPO Awards, celebrating the world's top Chief Product Officers for their exceptional leadership and business impact. In partnership with Capgemini and Mighty Capital, the third annual CPO awards highlights 25 exceptional product leaders from around the globe.
More than 500 nominations were submitted for the CPO awards by members of Products That Count's network of over 500,000 product managers. Over 50 nominees moved onto the finalist round, and the independent Awards Advisory Board ultimately selected 25 winners.
Winners and other product leaders will gather on June 6 for the exclusive CPO Awards celebration and networking event at Capgemini's San Francisco office.
"In our third year of the CPO awards, we continue to see how the Chief Product Officer's role is pivotal to business success," says Products That Count Resident CPO Renée Niemi. "The strategic use of Generative AI has elevated the CPO's significance in their companies and globally."
All the winners are listed in alphabetical below:
- Alex Hardiman, New York Times
- Ami Vora, Faire
- David Feuer, Galileo
- David Wong, Thomson Reuters
- Denise Hemke, NEOGOV
- Dylan Casey, REEF
- Gautam Shah, Carelon
- Irana Wasti, Bill
- Jim Denney, NBCUniversal Media Direct to Consumer
- Marianne Johnson, Cox Automotive
- Mike Jozwik, Euromonitor
- Mike Vigue, Finastra
- Nabil Bukhari, Extreme Networks
- Nitin Bhat, Workiva
- Olivier Houpert, Altria
- Petra Romano, CONA Services - A Coca-Cola System IT Services Company
- Prat Vemana, Target
- RItu Bhargava, SAP
- Roby Baruch, Tipalti
- Sabrina Ellis, Pinterest
- Siddharth (Sidd) Mantri, Disney+
- Smita Hashim, Zoom
- Tom Wang, Turo
- Tushar Shah, Uniphore
- Wook Chung, Varo Bank
ABOUT PRODUCTS THAT COUNT
Products that Count is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that helps everyone build great products. It celebrates product excellence through coveted Awards that inspire 500,000+ product managers and honor great products and the professionals responsible for their success. It accelerates the career and rise to the C-suite of >30% of all Product Managers globally by providing exceptional programming – including award-winning podcasts and popular newsletters – for free. It acts as a trusted advisor to all CPOs at Fortune 1000 and publishes key insights from innovative companies, like Capgemini, SoFi, and Amplitude, that turn product success into business success. Learn more at ProductsThatCount.com
ABOUT MIGHTY CAPITAL
Mighty Capital is an early-growth Silicon Valley venture capital (VC) firm. We deliver exceptional returns by investing in great products that are also great businesses, like Airbnb, MissionBio and Amplitude. Founders and other VC firms invite us to invest because we help our portfolio companies sell faster, hire top talent, and generate liquidity, by giving them exclusive access to the original and most influential product acceleration platform, Products That Count. Amplitude calls us the "best value for the dollar invested." Learn more at Mighty.Capital.
