Products That Count Announces The 2025 CPO Awards Winners

On April 9, 2025, Products That Count announced the winners of the 2025 CPO Awards, recognizing 48 of the world's top Chief Product Officers for outstanding leadership and business impact. Now in its fourth year, the CPO Awards are presented in partnership with Capgemini and Mighty Capital and highlight product leaders who are shaping strategy, scaling innovation, and accelerating performance across industries.

More than 1000 nominations were submitted for the CPO awards by members of Products That Count's network of over 500,000 product managers. Over 100 nominees moved on to the finalist round, and the independent Awards Advisory Board ultimately selected 48 winners.

Winners and other product leaders will gather on April 9 for the exclusive CPO Awards celebration and networking event at Capgemini's San Francisco office.

"In our fourth year of the CPO Awards, it's clearer than ever that Chief Product Officers are driving the future of business," says Products That Count Resident CPO Renée Niemi. "From shaping strategy to leveraging Generative AI at scale, CPOs are proving their impact on both company performance and global innovation."

All the winners are listed in alphabetical order below:

Achuth Rao – New York Life Insurance Company

Anthony Maggio – Airtable

Ashley Blankette – CAQH

Brandon Doyle – Firstvet

Carlisha Robinson – Formerly Beyond, Inc.

Christine Dupuis – Caribou

Daniel Lereya – Monday.com

David Meyer – Databricks

Eglae Recchia – Berkadia

Genevieve Wang – GrubMarket Inc.

G Shah – Carelon

Holly Shelton – Õura

Ilan Frank – Checkr

Jared Wall – Ford Credit

Jeetu Patel – Cisco

Karandeep Anand – Brex

Karim Meghji – Code.org

Kat Downs Mulder – Yahoo

Katrina Benjamin – Axiom

Kimberly Bloomston – LiveRamp

Manoj Nair – Snyk

Marissa Zanetti – Bloomberg

Monica Ugwi – Microsoft

Naveen Chhangani – ADT

Sahir Azam – MongoDB

Sheetul Agrawal – State of Maryland

Tim Simmons – Walmart International

Todd Garner – Sam's Club

Tomer London – Gusto

Vasu Murthy – Cohesity

Vinitha (Choodamani) Ramnathan – NRC Health

Yuval Kesten – HoneyBook

Amira Youssef – LegalTech

Anjali Jameson – Amazon

Archie Mayani – GHX

B.J. Boyle – PointClickCare

Claire Vo – LaunchDarkly

David Schmaier – Salesforce

Gary Daniels – Disney Experiences

Navya Rehani Gupta – Talent.com

Praneil Ladwa – Questrade Financial Group

Randhir Vieira – Omada Health

Saumya Bhatnagar – Involve.ai

Tiffany Johnson – NMI

Yana Welinder – Kraftful

Aaron Severs – Noom

Tiama Hanson-Drury – Minna Technologies

Avery Worthing-Jones – Foot Locker

Simonetta Turek – Formerly Medallia

Trisha (Brady) Price – Pendo

ABOUT PRODUCTS THAT COUNT

Products That Count is the world's largest nonprofit community, engaging 500,000+ product managers and Chief Product Officers (CPOs) united by a mission: to empower everyone to build products that truly count. In a world flooded with products, only a few ignite passion, deliver value at scale, and transform lives. Behind those exceptional products are visionary CPOs and high-performing product teams driving innovation at the most bleeding-edge companies. We recognize these trailblazers through our coveted Awards, accelerate careers from PM to the C-suite and beyond through daily best practices, and serve as the trusted advisor to nearly all Fortune 1000 CPOs. Our Corporate Alliance includes Walmart, Ford, Cisco, Johnson & Johnson, Amplitude, and more. The most admired product leaders across industries serve on our Advisory Council, guiding the future of product leadership. Together, we're shaping a future where every product counts. Learn more at productsthatcount.org

ABOUT CAPGEMINI

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2023 global revenues of €22.5 billion.

Learn more at www.capgemini.com

ABOUT MIGHTY CAPITAL

Mighty Capital is an early-growth Silicon Valley venture capital (VC) firm. We deliver exceptional returns by investing in great products that are also great businesses, like Airbnb, MissionBio and Amplitude. Founders and other VC firms invite us to invest because we help our portfolio companies sell faster, hire top talent, and generate liquidity, by giving them exclusive access to the original and most influential product acceleration platform, Products That Count. Amplitude calls us the "best value for the dollar invested." Learn more at Mighty.Capital.

