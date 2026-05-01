Products That Count Announces the Winners of the 2026 CPO Awards, Honoring the Product Leaders Redefining Their Craft in the AI Era

"The CPO mandate has fundamentally expanded," said SC Moatti, Founder and Managing Partner of Products That Count. "Our winners this year are setting the standard for what the role becomes when AI is woven into every layer of the business. They are the builders other builders learn from." Post this

The 2026 CPO Award Winners, by category:

President / CEO: Former CPOs who have elevated to the top role.

Eglae Recchia, CPO, Keyway

Maria Thomas, CEO (promoted from CPO), Rebrandly

Nabil Bukhari, President, Extreme Networks

Shiven Ramji, President & Chief Product Officer, Okta

Investor Mindset: Treating product like a portfolio of bets, with M&A as a strategic lever.

Achuth Rao, CPO, New York Life Insurance Company

Andrew Tsao, CPO & Analytics Officer, Audible

Dane Glasgow, CPO, Paramount/Skydance

Diana Benli, Chief Product Officer, Cognizant

Diego Dugatkin, Chief Product Officer, Box

Mike Bidgoli, CPO & CTO, Tubi

Vasu Murthy, CPO, Cohesity

Vrushali Paunikar, CPO, Carta

Ambrish Verma, Chief Product Officer, Ingram Micro

Enterprise Scale: Operating in complexity. Not speed alone, but transformation at scale.

Carla Guzzetti, Chief Product Officer, Cloud Applications, Extreme Networks

Eddie Garcia, Chief Product Officer, eBay

Gautam Shah, Chief Product Officer, Carelon

Ghazal Badiozamani, SVP of Product Management, Cengage

Kelli Fielding, Chief Product Officer, Europe, TransUnion

Mikhail Vaysbukh, Chief Product Officer, Elsevier

Monica Ugwi, GM, Copilot + Agents for Manufacturing & Mobility, formerly Microsoft

Randall Hounsell, SVP Connected Living Product, Comcast

Rita Khan, Chief Consumer & Digital Officer, formerly Optum

Ryan Bergstrom, Chief Product Officer, Paychex

Tim Simmons, Chief Product Officer, formerly Walmart International

Tina Tarquinio, Chief Product Officer, IBM Z and LinuxONE, IBM

Todd Garner, CPO, Sam's Club

Trey Courtney, Global Chief Product & Partnerships Officer, Mood Media

Wyatt Jenkins, SVP Product, Intuit

Shayani Roy, SVP Product Management and Design, OpenTable

Scale Up: Growth-stage leaders putting the scale in place.

Aaron Seevers, Chief Product Officer, Noom

Avijit Sinha, SVP Corporate Development, EDB

Hannah Park, Chief Product Officer, Planned Parenthood

Joe Futty, CPO & CTO, Pipedrive

Jonathan Shottan, Chief Product Officer, Tonal

Kimberly Bloomston, CPO, 6sense

Kousthub Raghavan, Chief Product & Digital Officer, CLEAR

Natalia Williams, Chief Product Officer, Qonto

Nikita Miller, Chief Product Officer, Perk

Nilesh Khandelwal, Chief Product Officer, Rakuten Rewards

Paul Burke, CPO, Reveleer

Randhir Vieira, CPO, formerly Healthify

Renn Turiano, CPO, Gannett – USA Today Network

Sarah Turrin, CPO, Color

Emerging: On an amazing trajectory, regardless of tenure.

Adam Kelsey, EVP, Product Management, SignalWire

Apurva Garware, SVP, Head of Product, Invisible Technologies

Chai Atreya, Chief Product Officer, ActiveCampaign

Jack Brody, Chief Product Officer, Suno

John Barrus, VP of Product Management, Niobium

Kevin Swint, former Co-Founder & CPO, RemixAI

Nirmal Kumar, CPO, Aliaswire

Rafael Flores, Chief Product Officer, Treasure Data.ai

Sarah Jacob Singh, CPO & CTO, Medbridge

Sarosh Waghmar, CPO & Co-Founder, Spotnana

Vanessa Davis, CPO, LegalOn

Vikas Seth, CPO, ARIS

Platform: Multiplying impact beyond their own product by leveraging the ecosystem at scale.

Arnab Bose, CPO, Asana

Kishan Chetan, EVP & GM, Agentforce Service Cloud, Salesforce

Shardul Vikram, Chief Product Officer, SAP Application AI, SAP

Tom Occhino, Chief Product Officer, Vercel

Rohit Badlaney, CPO & General Manager, IBM Cloud Platform, IBM

Terre Layton, former CPO, BetterHealth

B.J. Boyle, Chief Product Officer, MacroHealth

Winners were selected by an Independent Advisory Council of seasoned product executives based on impact and leadership.

ABOUT PRODUCTS THAT COUNT

Products That Count is the world's largest nonprofit community, engaging 600,000+ product managers and Chief Product Officers (CPOs) united by a mission: to empower everyone to build products that truly count. In a world flooded with products, only a few ignite passion, deliver value at scale, and transform lives. Behind those exceptional products are visionary CPOs and high-performing product teams driving innovation at the most bleeding-edge companies. We recognize these trailblazers through our coveted Awards, accelerate careers from PM to the C-suite and beyond through daily best practices, and serve as the trusted advisor to nearly all Fortune 1000 CPOs. Our Corporate Alliance includes Walmart, Ford, Cisco, Johnson & Johnson, Amplitude, and more. The most admired product leaders across industries serve on our Advisory Council, guiding the future of product leadership. Together, we're shaping a future where every product counts. Learn more at productsthatcount.org

ABOUT MIGHTY CAPITAL

Mighty Capital is the VC firm that leverages the Product Alpha Effect, a data-backed framework for outperformance that proves great products drive great businesses. Founded in 2018 by SC Moatti, a product visionary and former Meta product leader, and Jennifer Vancini, a veteran of tech investing and M&A, we bring a differentiated edge to venture. Through Moatti's 600,000-strong Products That Count network of product leaders, we see where the world is going before others do. That proprietary signal gives us an advantage in sourcing, diligence, and post-investment value creation. Our portfolio speaks for itself: 1 in 5 companies is a category leader like Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL), Groq, and Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK). Founders consistently call us the most value-add investor on their cap table, and use our global product ecosystem as a marketplace to accelerate time to revenue, scale, and exit. Anchored by GCM Grosvenor, we're deploying Fund III with both prior funds in top decile DPI and TVPI, more than $20B in value created, and 6 IPOs to date. Learn more at Mighty.Capital.

Media Contact

Emma Shirlin, Products That Count, 1 8287020154, [email protected]

SOURCE Products That Count