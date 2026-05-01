Products That Count Announces the Winners of the 2026 CPO Awards, Honoring the Product Leaders Redefining Their Craft in the AI Era

The annual Awards recognize Chief Product Officers whose scope, influence, and impact have expanded dramatically as AI reshapes every organization.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Products That Count, the world's largest nonprofit community of product managers with over 600,000 members, today announced the winners of the 2026 CPO Awards. The Awards, produced in partnership with Mighty Capital, celebrate the Chief Product Officers whose leadership is shaping how products are built, shipped, and scaled in a moment of unprecedented change.
The role of the Chief Product Officer has never been broader. Today's CPOs are architecting the systems, teams, and decisions that determine whether their companies win in the AI era.
The 2026 CPO Award Winners, by category:
President / CEO: Former CPOs who have elevated to the top role.
Eglae Recchia, CPO, Keyway
Maria Thomas, CEO (promoted from CPO), Rebrandly
Nabil Bukhari, President, Extreme Networks
Shiven Ramji, President & Chief Product Officer, Okta
Investor Mindset: Treating product like a portfolio of bets, with M&A as a strategic lever.
Achuth Rao, CPO, New York Life Insurance Company
Andrew Tsao, CPO & Analytics Officer, Audible
Dane Glasgow, CPO, Paramount/Skydance
Diana Benli, Chief Product Officer, Cognizant
Diego Dugatkin, Chief Product Officer, Box
Mike Bidgoli, CPO & CTO, Tubi
Vasu Murthy, CPO, Cohesity
Vrushali Paunikar, CPO, Carta
Ambrish Verma, Chief Product Officer, Ingram Micro
Enterprise Scale: Operating in complexity. Not speed alone, but transformation at scale.
Carla Guzzetti, Chief Product Officer, Cloud Applications, Extreme Networks
Eddie Garcia, Chief Product Officer, eBay
Gautam Shah, Chief Product Officer, Carelon
Ghazal Badiozamani, SVP of Product Management, Cengage
Kelli Fielding, Chief Product Officer, Europe, TransUnion
Mikhail Vaysbukh, Chief Product Officer, Elsevier
Monica Ugwi, GM, Copilot + Agents for Manufacturing & Mobility, formerly Microsoft
Randall Hounsell, SVP Connected Living Product, Comcast
Rita Khan, Chief Consumer & Digital Officer, formerly Optum
Ryan Bergstrom, Chief Product Officer, Paychex
Tim Simmons, Chief Product Officer, formerly Walmart International
Tina Tarquinio, Chief Product Officer, IBM Z and LinuxONE, IBM
Todd Garner, CPO, Sam's Club
Trey Courtney, Global Chief Product & Partnerships Officer, Mood Media
Wyatt Jenkins, SVP Product, Intuit
Shayani Roy, SVP Product Management and Design, OpenTable
Scale Up: Growth-stage leaders putting the scale in place.
Aaron Seevers, Chief Product Officer, Noom
Avijit Sinha, SVP Corporate Development, EDB
Hannah Park, Chief Product Officer, Planned Parenthood
Joe Futty, CPO & CTO, Pipedrive
Jonathan Shottan, Chief Product Officer, Tonal
Kimberly Bloomston, CPO, 6sense
Kousthub Raghavan, Chief Product & Digital Officer, CLEAR
Natalia Williams, Chief Product Officer, Qonto
Nikita Miller, Chief Product Officer, Perk
Nilesh Khandelwal, Chief Product Officer, Rakuten Rewards
Paul Burke, CPO, Reveleer
Randhir Vieira, CPO, formerly Healthify
Renn Turiano, CPO, Gannett – USA Today Network
Sarah Turrin, CPO, Color
Emerging: On an amazing trajectory, regardless of tenure.
Adam Kelsey, EVP, Product Management, SignalWire
Apurva Garware, SVP, Head of Product, Invisible Technologies
Chai Atreya, Chief Product Officer, ActiveCampaign
Jack Brody, Chief Product Officer, Suno
John Barrus, VP of Product Management, Niobium
Kevin Swint, former Co-Founder & CPO, RemixAI
Nirmal Kumar, CPO, Aliaswire
Rafael Flores, Chief Product Officer, Treasure Data.ai
Sarah Jacob Singh, CPO & CTO, Medbridge
Sarosh Waghmar, CPO & Co-Founder, Spotnana
Vanessa Davis, CPO, LegalOn
Vikas Seth, CPO, ARIS
Platform: Multiplying impact beyond their own product by leveraging the ecosystem at scale.
Arnab Bose, CPO, Asana
Kishan Chetan, EVP & GM, Agentforce Service Cloud, Salesforce
Shardul Vikram, Chief Product Officer, SAP Application AI, SAP
Tom Occhino, Chief Product Officer, Vercel
Rohit Badlaney, CPO & General Manager, IBM Cloud Platform, IBM
Terre Layton, former CPO, BetterHealth
B.J. Boyle, Chief Product Officer, MacroHealth
Winners were selected by an Independent Advisory Council of seasoned product executives based on impact and leadership.
ABOUT PRODUCTS THAT COUNT
Products That Count is the world's largest nonprofit community, engaging 600,000+ product managers and Chief Product Officers (CPOs) united by a mission: to empower everyone to build products that truly count. In a world flooded with products, only a few ignite passion, deliver value at scale, and transform lives. Behind those exceptional products are visionary CPOs and high-performing product teams driving innovation at the most bleeding-edge companies. We recognize these trailblazers through our coveted Awards, accelerate careers from PM to the C-suite and beyond through daily best practices, and serve as the trusted advisor to nearly all Fortune 1000 CPOs. Our Corporate Alliance includes Walmart, Ford, Cisco, Johnson & Johnson, Amplitude, and more. The most admired product leaders across industries serve on our Advisory Council, guiding the future of product leadership. Together, we're shaping a future where every product counts. Learn more at productsthatcount.org
ABOUT MIGHTY CAPITAL
Mighty Capital is the VC firm that leverages the Product Alpha Effect, a data-backed framework for outperformance that proves great products drive great businesses. Founded in 2018 by SC Moatti, a product visionary and former Meta product leader, and Jennifer Vancini, a veteran of tech investing and M&A, we bring a differentiated edge to venture. Through Moatti's 600,000-strong Products That Count network of product leaders, we see where the world is going before others do. That proprietary signal gives us an advantage in sourcing, diligence, and post-investment value creation. Our portfolio speaks for itself: 1 in 5 companies is a category leader like Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL), Groq, and Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK). Founders consistently call us the most value-add investor on their cap table, and use our global product ecosystem as a marketplace to accelerate time to revenue, scale, and exit. Anchored by GCM Grosvenor, we're deploying Fund III with both prior funds in top decile DPI and TVPI, more than $20B in value created, and 6 IPOs to date. Learn more at Mighty.Capital.
Media Contact
Emma Shirlin, Products That Count, 1 8287020154, [email protected]
SOURCE Products That Count
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