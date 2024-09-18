Products That Count Announces Winners of the 2024 Product leader Awards

"The 2024 Product Leader Awards celebrates the visionaries who are redefining product leadership" Said SC Moatti, Managing Partner at Products That Count. "Their commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and driving meaningful business impact sets a new standard for excellence." Post this

The 2024 Product Leader Award winners are:

Alana Abbitt, Miso Robotics

Ariel Dos Santos, Redfin

Beth Gostanian, Cnato

Brandy Wood, Fiserv

Brenda Reid, Cornerstone onDemand

Elena Leonova, Spryker

Henu Kotia, Walmart

Ken Houseman, Zuora

Kristen Johansen, ActBlue

Lee Cooper, BBC Studios

Lucy Huang, ex. Storyblocks

Neha Monga, Lattice

Nicole Castillo, News Corp

Nissim Lehyani, Life360 (previously Indeed)

Ridhima Arora, Walmart eCommerce

Robin Reynolds, TrueNorth Technologies

Rohit Taneja, Choice Hotels International

Rosa Welton, Intuit

Sean Gillispie, Vecteris

Sharon Plasser, Sam's Club

Sudha Mahajan, Microsoft

"The 2024 Product Leader Awards celebrates the visionaries who are redefining product leadership" Said SC Moatti, Managing Partner at Products That Count. "Their commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and driving meaningful business impact sets a new standard for excellence."

To commemorate the achievements of these outstanding product leaders, Products That Count has published an eBook showcasing the winners. This comprehensive resource dives deep into each winner's approach to product management, offering valuable insights and lessons for current and aspiring product professionals.

To learn more about the 2024 Product Leader Awards and download the eBook, visit https://productsthatcount.com/product-leader-awards/.

ABOUT PRODUCTS THAT COUNT

Products that Count is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that helps everyone build great products. It celebrates product excellence through coveted Awards that inspire 500,000+ product leaders and honor great products and the professionals responsible for their success. It accelerates the career and rise to the C-suite of >30% of all Product leaders globally by providing exceptional programming – including award-winning podcasts and popular newsletters – for free. It acts as a trusted advisor to all CPOs at Fortune 1000 and publishes key insights from innovative companies, like Capgemini, SoFi, and Amplitude, that turn product success into business success. Learn more at ProductsThatCount.com

ABOUT MIGHTY CAPITAL

Mighty Capital is an early-growth Silicon Valley venture capital (VC) firm. We deliver exceptional returns by investing in great products that are also great businesses, like Airbnb, MissionBio and Amplitude. Founders and other VC firms invite us to invest because we help our portfolio companies sell faster, hire top talent, and generate liquidity, by giving them exclusive access to the original and most influential product acceleration platform, Products That Count. Amplitude calls us the "best value for the dollar invested." Learn more at Mighty.Capital.

Media Contact

Nathan K, Products That Count, 1 (720) 772-8146, [email protected] , www.productsthatcount.com

