Products That Count Announces Winners of the 2024 Product leader Awards

The Awards Program Highlights the Achievements of Product Leaders Globally, Including Walmart, Intuit, Lattice, and Redfin.
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Products That Count is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2024 Product Leader Awards, presented in partnership with Mighty Capital. This prestigious award celebrates the remarkable accomplishments of product leaders who have exhibited exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact in shaping the future of product management.
The 2024 Product Leader Awards honor the brightest talent in the field, recognizing those who have delivered transformative value to their organizations and customers through visionary strategies, data-driven insights, and collaborative leadership. These individuals embody the highest standards of excellence and are driving the evolution of product management across industries.
The 2024 Product Leader Award winners are:
Alana Abbitt, Miso Robotics
Ariel Dos Santos, Redfin
Beth Gostanian, Cnato
Brandy Wood, Fiserv
Brenda Reid, Cornerstone onDemand
Elena Leonova, Spryker
Henu Kotia, Walmart
Ken Houseman, Zuora
Kristen Johansen, ActBlue
Lee Cooper, BBC Studios
Lucy Huang, ex. Storyblocks
Neha Monga, Lattice
Nicole Castillo, News Corp
Nissim Lehyani, Life360 (previously Indeed)
Ridhima Arora, Walmart eCommerce
Robin Reynolds, TrueNorth Technologies
Rohit Taneja, Choice Hotels International
Rosa Welton, Intuit
Sean Gillispie, Vecteris
Sharon Plasser, Sam's Club
Sudha Mahajan, Microsoft
"The 2024 Product Leader Awards celebrates the visionaries who are redefining product leadership" Said SC Moatti, Managing Partner at Products That Count. "Their commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and driving meaningful business impact sets a new standard for excellence."
To commemorate the achievements of these outstanding product leaders, Products That Count has published an eBook showcasing the winners. This comprehensive resource dives deep into each winner's approach to product management, offering valuable insights and lessons for current and aspiring product professionals.
To learn more about the 2024 Product Leader Awards and download the eBook, visit https://productsthatcount.com/product-leader-awards/.
ABOUT PRODUCTS THAT COUNT
Products that Count is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that helps everyone build great products. It celebrates product excellence through coveted Awards that inspire 500,000+ product leaders and honor great products and the professionals responsible for their success. It accelerates the career and rise to the C-suite of >30% of all Product leaders globally by providing exceptional programming – including award-winning podcasts and popular newsletters – for free. It acts as a trusted advisor to all CPOs at Fortune 1000 and publishes key insights from innovative companies, like Capgemini, SoFi, and Amplitude, that turn product success into business success. Learn more at ProductsThatCount.com
ABOUT MIGHTY CAPITAL
Mighty Capital is an early-growth Silicon Valley venture capital (VC) firm. We deliver exceptional returns by investing in great products that are also great businesses, like Airbnb, MissionBio and Amplitude. Founders and other VC firms invite us to invest because we help our portfolio companies sell faster, hire top talent, and generate liquidity, by giving them exclusive access to the original and most influential product acceleration platform, Products That Count. Amplitude calls us the "best value for the dollar invested." Learn more at Mighty.Capital.
Media Contact
Nathan K, Products That Count, 1 (720) 772-8146, [email protected] , www.productsthatcount.com
SOURCE Products That Count
Share this article