Products That Count Announces Winners of the 2025 Product Leader Awards

Products That Count has announced the winners of the 2025 Product Leader Awards, honoring senior product leaders who are driving innovation and leading high-performing teams in today's evolving market. Winners were selected with guidance from the Awards Advisory Board, recognizing leaders who balance creativity and discipline, measure impact, and empower teams.
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Products That Count, the most trusted source for product leadership insights and a global network of over 600,000 product managers and executives, today announced the winners of the 2025 Product Leader Awards. The Awards celebrate senior product leaders who are defining what it means to build innovative products and lead high-performing teams in today's rapidly evolving market.
The Product Leader Awards shine a spotlight on those guiding organizations through the most transformative challenges of our time. Winners were selected with guidance from the Awards Advisory Board, composed of experienced executives and CPOs who have firsthand knowledge of what true excellence in product leadership looks like.
2025 Product Leader Award Winners:
- Anar Bayramov – Founding Product Manager, Polygraf AI
- Arjun Srinivasan – Director - Data Science, Wesco
- Bela Stepanova – Chief Product Officer, Apollo.io
- D. Matthew Landry – VP Product Management, Cisco Wireless, Cisco Systems
- Dhiraj Bhat – Senior Product Manager, Unit21
- Dhruv Goel – Principal Group Product Manager, Microsoft
- Diego Gomes – Global Product Manager, Mastercard
- Elias Khalifeh – Senior Manager of Product Management, AppDirect
- Emma Cai – Director of Product, Growth and Commerce, Grubhub
- Esteban Contreras – VP of Product, Fleetio
- Hillary Jeffries – VP of Physician and Patient Products, DaVita
- John Carrico – VP Product Management, AI Driven Supply Chain, Services & Subscription Solutions, Oracle NetSuite
- John Catrett – Sr Director of Product, Extreme Reach
- Madhuri Somara – Senior Product Manager, Microsoft
- Mariam Tareen – Head of Product, Walmart Business, Walmart
- Matan Marom – Director of Product Lifecycle Management, Siemens
- Pritam Debnath – Senior Director, Technology - Merchandising, Enterprise Automation, Tech Strategy & Innovation, Sysco Corporation
- Rahim Daya – VP of Product, EQ Bank
- Rajeev Rajan – Principal - Product & Platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Satya Swarup Das – Director of Product Management, Financial Services, Unisys
- Shailja Gupta – Senior Product Manager - AI/ML, ADP
- Shira Krishnan – Lead Product Manager, Fivetran
- Shubha Govil – Chief Product Officer, Sauce Labs
- Shubham Thote – Product Manager, ServiceNow
- Sirisha Machiraju – VP of Product, Level AI (formerly Director of Product at Uber)
- Suhel Parekh – Principal Product Lead, Microsoft
- Tamir Reshef – VP Marketing and Applications, Semtech Corp.
- Teresa Prego – CEO, EpiWatch, Inc.
- Vignesh Subramanian – Vice President, Product Management, Infor
- West Stringfellow – VP, Product Management, Blackhawk Network
Special Category: Walmart International Strategic PM Award Winners
This year's Product Leader Awards include a special category dedicated to top Walmart International product leaders, nominated by the company's leadership team, who have successfully completed Products That Count's Strategic PM Certification program and demonstrated true product leadership as mentors or key contributors to the program's success.
- Gaurav Dutta – Director of Product Management, Walmart International
- Rahul Pandhi – Director of Product Management, Walmart International
- Yamel Cotero – Product Lead, Walmart International
Special Category: Extreme Networks Strategic PM Award Winners
This year's Product Leader Awards include a special category dedicated to top Extreme Networks product leaders, nominated by the company's leadership team, who have successfully completed Products That Count's Strategic PM Certification program and demonstrated true product leadership as mentors or key contributors to the program's success.
- Karl Anderson – Senior Project Manager, Extreme Networks
- Thomas Bullot – Product Leader, Extreme Networks
- William Aguilar – Director of Product, Extreme Networks
This year's winners exemplify the new era of product leadership. Across industries, they demonstrated the creativity and innovation that define world-class leaders, but more importantly, they tied their work to measurable business outcomes: growth, efficiency, adoption, and market expansion.
Now in its second year, the Product Leader Awards recognize the individuals redefining leadership in the AI era. They serve as a benchmark for excellence and a source of inspiration for product executives seeking to evolve as quickly as the technologies they champion.
ABOUT PRODUCTS THAT COUNT
Products That Count is the world's largest nonprofit community, engaging 500,000+ product managers and Chief Product Officers (CPOs) united by a mission: to empower everyone to build products that truly count. In a world flooded with products, only a few ignite passion, deliver value at scale, and transform lives. Behind those exceptional products are visionary CPOs and high-performing product teams driving innovation at the most bleeding-edge companies. We recognize these trailblazers through our coveted Awards, accelerate careers from PM to the C-suite and beyond through daily best practices, and serve as the trusted advisor to nearly all Fortune 1000 CPOs. Our Corporate Alliance includes Walmart, Ford, Cisco, Johnson & Johnson, Amplitude, and more. The most admired product leaders across industries serve on our Advisory Council, guiding the future of product leadership. Together, we're shaping a future where every product counts. Learn more at productsthatcount.org
Media Contact
Emma Shirlin, Products That Count, 1 8287020154, [email protected]
SOURCE Products That Count
Share this article