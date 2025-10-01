Products That Count Announces Winners of the 2025 Product Leader Awards

"What stood out this year is how the best leaders are combining creativity with discipline," says Hoda Mehr, CEO, Products That Count. "They're measuring impact and empowering their teams. These winners embody the hands-on, customer-obsessed mindset that defines product leadership in this new era." Post this

2025 Product Leader Award Winners:

Anar Bayramov – Founding Product Manager, Polygraf AI

Arjun Srinivasan – Director - Data Science, Wesco

Bela Stepanova – Chief Product Officer, Apollo.io

D. Matthew Landry – VP Product Management, Cisco Wireless, Cisco Systems

Dhiraj Bhat – Senior Product Manager, Unit21

Dhruv Goel – Principal Group Product Manager, Microsoft

Diego Gomes – Global Product Manager, Mastercard

Elias Khalifeh – Senior Manager of Product Management, AppDirect

Emma Cai – Director of Product, Growth and Commerce, Grubhub

Esteban Contreras – VP of Product, Fleetio

Hillary Jeffries – VP of Physician and Patient Products, DaVita

John Carrico – VP Product Management, AI Driven Supply Chain, Services & Subscription Solutions, Oracle NetSuite

John Catrett – Sr Director of Product, Extreme Reach

Madhuri Somara – Senior Product Manager, Microsoft

Mariam Tareen – Head of Product, Walmart Business, Walmart

Matan Marom – Director of Product Lifecycle Management, Siemens

Pritam Debnath – Senior Director, Technology - Merchandising, Enterprise Automation, Tech Strategy & Innovation, Sysco Corporation

Rahim Daya – VP of Product, EQ Bank

Rajeev Rajan – Principal - Product & Platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Satya Swarup Das – Director of Product Management, Financial Services, Unisys

Shailja Gupta – Senior Product Manager - AI/ML, ADP

Shira Krishnan – Lead Product Manager, Fivetran

Shubha Govil – Chief Product Officer, Sauce Labs

Shubham Thote – Product Manager, ServiceNow

Sirisha Machiraju – VP of Product, Level AI (formerly Director of Product at Uber)

Suhel Parekh – Principal Product Lead, Microsoft

Tamir Reshef – VP Marketing and Applications, Semtech Corp.

Teresa Prego – CEO, EpiWatch, Inc.

Vignesh Subramanian – Vice President, Product Management, Infor

West Stringfellow – VP, Product Management, Blackhawk Network

Special Category: Walmart International Strategic PM Award Winners

This year's Product Leader Awards include a special category dedicated to top Walmart International product leaders, nominated by the company's leadership team, who have successfully completed Products That Count's Strategic PM Certification program and demonstrated true product leadership as mentors or key contributors to the program's success.

Gaurav Dutta – Director of Product Management, Walmart International

Rahul Pandhi – Director of Product Management, Walmart International

Yamel Cotero – Product Lead, Walmart International

Special Category: Extreme Networks Strategic PM Award Winners

This year's Product Leader Awards include a special category dedicated to top Extreme Networks product leaders, nominated by the company's leadership team, who have successfully completed Products That Count's Strategic PM Certification program and demonstrated true product leadership as mentors or key contributors to the program's success.

Karl Anderson – Senior Project Manager, Extreme Networks

Thomas Bullot – Product Leader, Extreme Networks

William Aguilar – Director of Product, Extreme Networks

This year's winners exemplify the new era of product leadership. Across industries, they demonstrated the creativity and innovation that define world-class leaders, but more importantly, they tied their work to measurable business outcomes: growth, efficiency, adoption, and market expansion.

Now in its second year, the Product Leader Awards recognize the individuals redefining leadership in the AI era. They serve as a benchmark for excellence and a source of inspiration for product executives seeking to evolve as quickly as the technologies they champion.

ABOUT PRODUCTS THAT COUNT

Products That Count is the world's largest nonprofit community, engaging 500,000+ product managers and Chief Product Officers (CPOs) united by a mission: to empower everyone to build products that truly count. In a world flooded with products, only a few ignite passion, deliver value at scale, and transform lives. Behind those exceptional products are visionary CPOs and high-performing product teams driving innovation at the most bleeding-edge companies. We recognize these trailblazers through our coveted Awards, accelerate careers from PM to the C-suite and beyond through daily best practices, and serve as the trusted advisor to nearly all Fortune 1000 CPOs. Our Corporate Alliance includes Walmart, Ford, Cisco, Johnson & Johnson, Amplitude, and more. The most admired product leaders across industries serve on our Advisory Council, guiding the future of product leadership. Together, we're shaping a future where every product counts. Learn more at productsthatcount.org

