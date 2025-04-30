Products That Count Announces Winners of the 2025 Q1 Product Awards

"This year's winners represent the future of product innovation." Said SC Moatti, Founder and Board Chair of Products That Count. "These are tools and teams that are not only solving today's challenges but redefining what's possible in the age of AI and customer-centric growth." Post this

The Product Awards are sponsored by Mighty Capital, a venture capital firm investing in product-first companies that are shaping the future of business. Winners were selected based on insights from the Awards Advisory Board—a group of senior product executives from Fortune 1000 companies.

2025 Product Awards Winners:

AdLunam.Social

Aescape

Agentic RAG

AI Networking Stack

aiOla

Anonybit

Archie, Idea-to-Application Platform

Autopilot

Axiom Cloud

Beam

Biocore

Brij

Butterflye

Carbonfact Platform

CHORAL

Clearbrief

cliexa Integrated Care Solutions Powered by AI

Coolpo Ignite Headset

CoPilot

Cowbell Factors

Credible

Crest

Data Portal

digital twin

Dragonboat

Dremio

EaseworkAI

Fortuna

Functionize Platform

futuresTHRIVE

Gavel

Golioth

Guides and Surveys

HuLoop Unified Automation Platform

JobPixel

Kloudle

Kraftful

Laxis

LLM Labs

Mermaid

Meta Ads Manager

Moesif

Neura Health: Virtual Neurology Clinic

Pando

PayShepherd

Pendo

Plan Forward

Polygraf AI

PrettyDamnQuick

Process Street

Pronto Housing

Proof Portal

Qualytics Data Quality Platform

Quick Views in Meta Ads Manager

Quikcode.ai

radd.ai

Relocalize - Autonomous Micro-factory for Food

Risk Adjustment

SARC ShareSecure, SARC PACSFlow, SARC AiReports & SARC AiDictate

Sembly AI

SimplyPut

Skan AI

Spiky Scribe, Spiky Agents, and Spiky Real-time Coach

Squaretalk Contact Center

Swif.ai

Telekit by Vail Systems

Telmai

Trajektory

Venn

Workee

Each winning product demonstrates a commitment to excellence in design, innovation, impact, and usability. With a growing emphasis on AI integration, real-time feedback, and cross-functional collaboration, this year's honorees reflect the evolving needs of modern product teams.

Products That Count's Product Awards serve as a trusted guide for product leaders—offering proof of which solutions are truly moving the needle in a product-first world.

To learn more about the Product Awards and winners, visit: https://productsthatcount.com/product-awards/

