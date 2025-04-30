Products That Count Announces Winners of the 2025 Q1 Product Awards

Products That Count has announced the winners of the 2025 Q1 Product Awards, celebrating tools and teams that are setting new standards in product innovation. Now in its eighth year, the Awards highlight solutions that empower product leaders to scale effectively, with a strong emphasis on AI, real-time insights, and user-centered design. Winners were selected with input from a prestigious advisory board of senior product executives from Fortune 1000 companies. Sponsored by Mighty Capital, the Awards continue to spotlight the most impactful product-first solutions in today's fast-evolving landscape.
Products That Count, the most trusted source for product leadership insights and a global network of over 500,000 product managers and executives, today announced the winners of the 2025 Product Awards. Now in its eighth year, the Product Awards honor the tools and teams that help product leaders build great products at scale.
The Product Awards are sponsored by Mighty Capital, a venture capital firm investing in product-first companies that are shaping the future of business. Winners were selected based on insights from the Awards Advisory Board—a group of senior product executives from Fortune 1000 companies.
2025 Product Awards Winners:
AdLunam.Social
Aescape
Agentic RAG
AI Networking Stack
aiOla
Anonybit
Archie, Idea-to-Application Platform
Autopilot
Axiom Cloud
Beam
Biocore
Brij
Butterflye
Carbonfact Platform
CHORAL
Clearbrief
cliexa Integrated Care Solutions Powered by AI
Coolpo Ignite Headset
CoPilot
Cowbell Factors
Credible
Crest
Data Portal
digital twin
Dragonboat
Dremio
EaseworkAI
Fortuna
Functionize Platform
futuresTHRIVE
Gavel
Golioth
Guides and Surveys
HuLoop Unified Automation Platform
JobPixel
Kloudle
Kraftful
Laxis
LLM Labs
Mermaid
Meta Ads Manager
Moesif
Neura Health: Virtual Neurology Clinic
Pando
PayShepherd
Pendo
Plan Forward
Polygraf AI
PrettyDamnQuick
Process Street
Pronto Housing
Proof Portal
Qualytics Data Quality Platform
Quick Views in Meta Ads Manager
Quikcode.ai
radd.ai
Relocalize - Autonomous Micro-factory for Food
Risk Adjustment
SARC ShareSecure, SARC PACSFlow, SARC AiReports & SARC AiDictate
Sembly AI
SimplyPut
Skan AI
Spiky Scribe, Spiky Agents, and Spiky Real-time Coach
Squaretalk Contact Center
Swif.ai
Telekit by Vail Systems
Telmai
Trajektory
Venn
Workee
Each winning product demonstrates a commitment to excellence in design, innovation, impact, and usability. With a growing emphasis on AI integration, real-time feedback, and cross-functional collaboration, this year's honorees reflect the evolving needs of modern product teams.
Products That Count's Product Awards serve as a trusted guide for product leaders—offering proof of which solutions are truly moving the needle in a product-first world.
To learn more about the Product Awards and winners, visit: https://productsthatcount.com/product-awards/
ABOUT PRODUCTS THAT COUNT
Products That Count is the world's largest nonprofit community, engaging 500,000+ product managers and Chief Product Officers (CPOs) united by a mission: to empower everyone to build products that truly count. In a world flooded with products, only a few ignite passion, deliver value at scale, and transform lives. Behind those exceptional products are visionary CPOs and high-performing product teams driving innovation at the most bleeding-edge companies. We recognize these trailblazers through our coveted Awards, accelerate careers from PM to the C-suite and beyond through daily best practices, and serve as the trusted advisor to nearly all Fortune 1000 CPOs. Our Corporate Alliance includes Walmart, Ford, Cisco, Johnson & Johnson, Amplitude, and more. The most admired product leaders across industries serve on our Advisory Council, guiding the future of product leadership. Together, we're shaping a future where every product counts. Learn more at productsthatcount.org
ABOUT MIGHTY CAPITAL
Mighty Capital is an early-growth Silicon Valley venture capital (VC) firm. We deliver exceptional returns by investing in great products that are also great businesses, like Airbnb, MissionBio and Amplitude. Founders and other VC firms invite us to invest because we help our portfolio companies sell faster, hire top talent, and generate liquidity, by giving them exclusive access to the original and most influential product acceleration platform, Products That Count. Amplitude calls us the "best value for the dollar invested." Learn more at Mighty.Capital.
Media Contact
Emma Shirlin, Products That Count, 1 8287020154, [email protected]
SOURCE Products That Count
