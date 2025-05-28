Products That Count Announces Winners of the 2025 Q1 Product Manager Awards

Products That Count announces the winners of the 2025 Q1 Product Manager Awards, honoring standout PMs from top companies like Google, Amazon, Meta, and more for driving innovation, leadership, and product excellence.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Products That Count, the most trusted source for product leadership insights and a global network of over 600,000 product managers and executives, today announced the winners of the 2025 Q1 Product Manager Awards. The Awards celebrate individual product managers who are setting the bar for innovation, leadership, and impact in the product world.
The Product Manager Awards shine a spotlight on the people behind the products—those driving meaningful outcomes for their users, teams, and businesses. Winners were selected with guidance from the Awards Advisory Board, composed of seasoned product leaders who understand what excellence in product management truly looks like.
2025 Product Manager Award Winners:
Boris Panloup, Pelikan Mobility Product Lead
Megan Cook, Canva Ecosystem Head of Product
Dan Brodovich, TikTok Director of Product Management
Saee Pansare, DoorDash Principal Product Manager
Suryakant Kaushik, Samsara Product Leader
Jane Yuan, Smokeball Global Head of Product Management
Nimisha Sharath, Uber Product Manager
Sandeep Shivam, Tavant Product Lead
Abhinav Raj, Clearsense Technical Product Manager
Anastasiia Moskovchenko, Phillips Lead Product Manager
Aritra Ghosh, Microsoft Senior Product Manager
Tomer Amir, Google Cloud Technical Product Manager
Mrinmoy Aich, Oracle Product Manager & Cloud Integration Architect
Saswata Biswas, Raisin Product Leader
Rajesh Ranjan, Meta AI Product Manager
Suvarsha Rai, Amazon Sr. Technical Product Manager
Xiang (Stella) Li, BILL Lead Product Manager
Sandeep Jha, LinkedIn Principal Staff Technical Program Manager
Srinath Chandramohan, EY Senior Manager Technology Consulting
Tanuj Surve, Stealth Startup Product Manager
Special Category: Walmart International Strategic PM Award Winners
This year's Product Manager Awards include a special category dedicated to top Walmart International product managers, nominated by the company's leadership team, who have successfully completed Products That Count's Strategic PM Certification program and demonstrated true product leadership.
Anna Siabanis, Massmart VP Product Management (Supply Chain)
Elisa Calabrese Finkelstein, Walmart Canada Senior Manager, Digital Growth
Kanwar Pal Singh Sethi, Walmart Global Tech Principal Product Manager
Parul Jain, Walmart Global Tech Principal Product Manager
Each winner has demonstrated an exceptional ability to navigate complexity, collaborate across functions, and deliver solutions that resonate deeply with customers. From early-stage innovators to enterprise product leads, these product managers are proof that individual leadership is a key lever in shaping a product-first organization.
Now in its third year, the Product Manager Awards recognize and elevate the individuals leading the charge in modern product management. These awards serve as a benchmark for excellence and a source of inspiration for rising and seasoned product managers alike.
To learn more about the Product Manager Awards and winners, visit:
https://productsthatcount.com/product-manager-awards/
ABOUT PRODUCTS THAT COUNT
Products That Count is the world's largest nonprofit community, engaging 500,000+ product managers and Chief Product Officers (CPOs) united by a mission: to empower everyone to build products that truly count. In a world flooded with products, only a few ignite passion, deliver value at scale, and transform lives. Behind those exceptional products are visionary CPOs and high-performing product teams driving innovation at the most bleeding-edge companies. We recognize these trailblazers through our coveted Awards, accelerate careers from PM to the C-suite and beyond through daily best practices, and serve as the trusted advisor to nearly all Fortune 1000 CPOs. Our Corporate Alliance includes Walmart, Ford, Cisco, Johnson & Johnson, Amplitude, and more. The most admired product leaders across industries serve on our Advisory Council, guiding the future of product leadership. Together, we're shaping a future where every product counts. Learn more at productsthatcount.org
