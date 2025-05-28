Products That Count Announces Winners of the 2025 Q1 Product Manager Awards

"The Product Manager Awards celebrate those who turn vision into reality—aligning teams, driving outcomes, and shaping the future of great products," says SC Moatti, Founder & Board Chair, Products That Count Post this

2025 Product Manager Award Winners:

Boris Panloup, Pelikan Mobility Product Lead

Megan Cook, Canva Ecosystem Head of Product

Dan Brodovich, TikTok Director of Product Management

Saee Pansare, DoorDash Principal Product Manager

Suryakant Kaushik, Samsara Product Leader

Jane Yuan, Smokeball Global Head of Product Management

Nimisha Sharath, Uber Product Manager

Sandeep Shivam, Tavant Product Lead

Abhinav Raj, Clearsense Technical Product Manager

Anastasiia Moskovchenko, Phillips Lead Product Manager

Aritra Ghosh, Microsoft Senior Product Manager

Tomer Amir, Google Cloud Technical Product Manager

Mrinmoy Aich, Oracle Product Manager & Cloud Integration Architect

Saswata Biswas, Raisin Product Leader

Rajesh Ranjan, Meta AI Product Manager

Suvarsha Rai, Amazon Sr. Technical Product Manager

Xiang (Stella) Li, BILL Lead Product Manager

Sandeep Jha, LinkedIn Principal Staff Technical Program Manager

Srinath Chandramohan, EY Senior Manager Technology Consulting

Tanuj Surve, Stealth Startup Product Manager

Special Category: Walmart International Strategic PM Award Winners

This year's Product Manager Awards include a special category dedicated to top Walmart International product managers, nominated by the company's leadership team, who have successfully completed Products That Count's Strategic PM Certification program and demonstrated true product leadership.

Anna Siabanis, Massmart VP Product Management (Supply Chain)

Elisa Calabrese Finkelstein, Walmart Canada Senior Manager, Digital Growth

Kanwar Pal Singh Sethi, Walmart Global Tech Principal Product Manager

Parul Jain, Walmart Global Tech Principal Product Manager

Each winner has demonstrated an exceptional ability to navigate complexity, collaborate across functions, and deliver solutions that resonate deeply with customers. From early-stage innovators to enterprise product leads, these product managers are proof that individual leadership is a key lever in shaping a product-first organization.

Now in its third year, the Product Manager Awards recognize and elevate the individuals leading the charge in modern product management. These awards serve as a benchmark for excellence and a source of inspiration for rising and seasoned product managers alike.

Products That Count is the world's largest nonprofit community, engaging 500,000+ product managers and Chief Product Officers (CPOs) united by a mission: to empower everyone to build products that truly count. In a world flooded with products, only a few ignite passion, deliver value at scale, and transform lives. Behind those exceptional products are visionary CPOs and high-performing product teams driving innovation at the most bleeding-edge companies. We recognize these trailblazers through our coveted Awards, accelerate careers from PM to the C-suite and beyond through daily best practices, and serve as the trusted advisor to nearly all Fortune 1000 CPOs. Our Corporate Alliance includes Walmart, Ford, Cisco, Johnson & Johnson, Amplitude, and more. The most admired product leaders across industries serve on our Advisory Council, guiding the future of product leadership. Together, we're shaping a future where every product counts. Learn more at productsthatcount.org

