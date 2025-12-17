Products That Count Announces Winners of the 2025 Q4 Product Awards

Products That Count unveils the winners of the Q4 2025 Product Awards, celebrating standout products across Human-Centered Design, IoT, and other verticals.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Products That Count, the most trusted source for product leadership insights and a global network of over 600,000 product managers and executives, today announced the winners of the 2025 Q4 Product Awards. Now in its eighth year, the Product Awards recognize the tools and teams enabling product leaders to build meaningful, scalable, and future-ready products.

Produced in partnership with Mighty Capital, the venture capital firm leveraging the Product Alpha Effect, a data-backed framework for outperformance, the Product Awards celebrate solutions selected by the Product Awards Advisory Council, a group of senior product executives from Fortune 1000 companies. This cycle's winners represent major advances in Human-Centered Design, IoT, and several high-impact verticals that are defining modern product innovation.

The 2025 Q4 cohort illustrates several clear market shifts. Connected products are operating in increasingly specialized domains, with teams building hyper-focused solutions that serve deeply targeted use cases. AI has become a foundational product layer rather than a differentiator, with the vast majority of winners integrating AI into core workflows. This year also marks a decisive turn toward safe and transparent AI, as top products embed privacy-by-design and strong data governance into their architecture.

"We're not in a normal product cycle. The way products get built is changing as AI-integrated systems quietly make good decisions in real time, under real constraints, while humans review, judge, and approve." says SC Moatti, Founder and Board Chair of Products That Count.

2025 Q4 Product Awards Winners (Alphabetized):

AiSDR

Apollo.io

Arbor

BabyLiveAdvice

BeyondTrucks TMS - Optimization Solution

Calico

Conative AI

CropVoice

Dragonboat

EaseworkAI

eCommerce Optimization with Gen AI

Firefox AI

Gavel

HuLoop Unified Automation Platform

Iteright

JusticeText

Moonshot AI

NLPatent

Pathways Platform

Pensero AI

Productboard, Productboard Pulse, Productboard Spark

Quick views

Raycaster

Remitly

Savvy

Schmooze

Sentinel Flex Tag

Smart Cups

SportsVisio

Standard Metrics

Swif.ai

Unified

VComply

Wisary

This quarter's honorees reflect a move toward depth over scale, solutions built for highly specific environments and use cases, powered by AI, and designed with trust at the center. From next-generation IoT platforms to products redefining Human-Centered Design standards, these companies showcase what excellence looks like in a landscape where users expect intelligence, safety, and clarity in every interaction.

Products That Count's Product Awards continue to serve as a trusted benchmark for product leaders seeking clarity on which tools are driving meaningful impact in a product-first world.

ABOUT PRODUCTS THAT COUNT

Products That Count is the world's largest nonprofit community, engaging 600,000+ product managers and Chief Product Officers (CPOs) united by a mission: to empower everyone to build products that truly count. In a world flooded with products, only a few ignite passion, deliver value at scale, and transform lives. Behind those exceptional products are visionary CPOs and high-performing product teams driving innovation at the most bleeding-edge companies. We recognize these trailblazers through our coveted Awards, accelerate careers from PM to the C-suite and beyond through daily best practices, and serve as the trusted advisor to nearly all Fortune 1000 CPOs. Our Corporate Alliance includes Walmart, Ford, Cisco, Johnson & Johnson, Amplitude, and more. The most admired product leaders across industries serve on our Advisory Council, guiding the future of product leadership. Together, we're shaping a future where every product counts. Learn more at productsthatcount.org

ABOUT MIGHTY CAPITAL

Mighty Capital is the VC firm that leverages the Product Alpha Effect, a data-backed framework for outperformance that proves great products drive great businesses. Founded in 2018 by SC Moatti, a product visionary and former Meta product leader, and Jennifer Vancini, a veteran of tech investing and M&A, we bring a differentiated edge to venture. Through Moatti's 600,000-strong Products That Count network of product leaders, we see where the world is going before others do. That proprietary signal gives us an advantage in sourcing, diligence, and post-investment value creation. Our portfolio speaks for itself: 1 in 5 companies is a category leader like Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL), Groq, and Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK). Founders consistently call us the most value-add investor on their cap table, and use our global product ecosystem as a marketplace to accelerate time to revenue, scale, and exit. Anchored by GCM Grosvenor, we're deploying Fund III with both prior funds in top decile DPI and TVPI, more than $20B in value created, and 6 IPOs to date. Learn more at Mighty.Capital.

