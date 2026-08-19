Products That Count Announces Winners of the 2026 Product Builder Awards

"What impressed me most about this year's cohort was ownership," said SC Moatti, Founder & Board Chair of Products That Count. "The winners were the ones closest to the work and closest to the outcome. That's what a Product Builder is." Post this

This cohort reflects a broader shift Products That Count has tracked all year: judgment and execution increasingly living in one person instead of being handed off across a team. The winners named today owned outcomes end to end, and can prove it with real numbers.

Recognition through this program has a track record. Since being recognized, past winners have gone on to found their own companies and take on chief product officer roles.

2026 Product Builder Awards Winners (Alphabetized):

Andrei Miloserdov, Senior Technical Product Manager, Amazon

Anita Atusiaka, Product Manager, Spenzo

Archana Vadya, Founder & CEO, PartneRite

Aritra Banerjee, Principal Product Manager, Intuit

Arjun Wadwalkar, Director of Product Management, Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN)

Artem Miloserdov, Senior Product Manager Tech, Walmart

Bernardo Hernandez, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Pensero AI

Bhoomika Ghosh, Sr Product Manager Technical, Amazon

Deepika Yerragunta, Director of Product Management, PepsiCo

Gaurang Munje, Senior Product Manager, Walmart

Homer Wang, Head of Product, TinyFish

Janette Chung, Chief Product Officer, Tensec

Justin Nguyen, Chief Product Officer, Carna Health

Kavya Ganta, Senior Product Manager, VSP Vision

Meghana Makhija, Senior Product Manager Tech, Amazon

Neetika Gahlot, Principal Product Manager, Expedia Group

Prateek Khamesra, Director of Product Management, Visa

Prateek Prasad, Director of Product Management, Weave Communications

Rajya Laxmi Yellajosyula, Senior Product Manager, AI, Microsoft

Riya Gayasen, Principal Product Manager, Apple Inc.

Rudy Saldivar, Sr. Director of Product, Head of Live Ops, Scopely

Sarang Tarare, AI Product Manager, Propelis

Saurabh Sharma, Chief Product Officer, You.com

Serge Gusev, Founder and CEO, Approveit, Inc.

Shailja Gupta, AI/ML Product Manager, ADP

Shankar Krishnan, Product Leader, AI, Stripe

Shruti Anand, Staff Product Manager, Google

Srishti Chaudhary, Senior Manager, Product, Walmart eCommerce

Tanisha Kulkarni, Sr Product Manager, PayPal

Udit Mehrotra, Head of Product, NA Languages Experience, Amazon

This year's honorees reflect the growing reality that the strongest product organizations are the ones where the person closest to the decision is also the person closest to the build.

To learn more about the Product Builder Awards and this year's winners, visit: https://productsthatcount.org/product-builder-awards/

ABOUT PRODUCTS THAT COUNT

Products That Count is the world's largest nonprofit community, engaging 600,000+ product managers, builders, and Chief Product Officers (CPOs) united by a mission: to empower everyone to build products that truly count. In a world flooded with products, only a few ignite passion, deliver value at scale, and transform lives. Behind those exceptional products are visionary CPOs and high-performing product teams driving innovation at the most bleeding-edge companies. We recognize these trailblazers through our coveted Awards, accelerate careers from builder to the C-suite and beyond through daily best practices, and serve as the trusted advisor to nearly all Fortune 1000 CPOs. Our Corporate Alliance includes Walmart, Ford, Cisco, Johnson & Johnson, Amplitude, and more.The most admired product leaders across industries serve on our Advisory Council, guiding the future of product leadership. Together, we're shaping a future where every product counts. Learn more at productsthatcount.org.

Media Contact

Emma Shirlin, Products That Count, 1 8287020154, [email protected]

SOURCE Products That Count