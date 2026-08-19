Products That Count Announces Winners of the 2026 Product Builder Awards

Products That Count unveils the 30 winners of the 5th annual 2026 Product Builder Awards, recognizing the first AI-native role in business and the product professionals building the future of their industries.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Products That Count, the most trusted source for product leadership insights and a global network of over 600,000 product builders and executives, today announced the winners of the 5th annual Product Builder Awards. The Product Builder is the first AI-native role in business, the first job where AI is the operating model the work is built around.
Selected from 5,000 nominees down to 30 winners, this year's honorees were chosen by an independent Advisory Council who evaluated each nominee's product-building approach and influence on their teams and products.
This cohort reflects a broader shift Products That Count has tracked all year: judgment and execution increasingly living in one person instead of being handed off across a team. The winners named today owned outcomes end to end, and can prove it with real numbers.
Recognition through this program has a track record. Since being recognized, past winners have gone on to found their own companies and take on chief product officer roles.
2026 Product Builder Awards Winners (Alphabetized):
- Andrei Miloserdov, Senior Technical Product Manager, Amazon
- Anita Atusiaka, Product Manager, Spenzo
- Archana Vadya, Founder & CEO, PartneRite
- Aritra Banerjee, Principal Product Manager, Intuit
- Arjun Wadwalkar, Director of Product Management, Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN)
- Artem Miloserdov, Senior Product Manager Tech, Walmart
- Bernardo Hernandez, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Pensero AI
- Bhoomika Ghosh, Sr Product Manager Technical, Amazon
- Deepika Yerragunta, Director of Product Management, PepsiCo
- Gaurang Munje, Senior Product Manager, Walmart
- Homer Wang, Head of Product, TinyFish
- Janette Chung, Chief Product Officer, Tensec
- Justin Nguyen, Chief Product Officer, Carna Health
- Kavya Ganta, Senior Product Manager, VSP Vision
- Meghana Makhija, Senior Product Manager Tech, Amazon
- Neetika Gahlot, Principal Product Manager, Expedia Group
- Prateek Khamesra, Director of Product Management, Visa
- Prateek Prasad, Director of Product Management, Weave Communications
- Rajya Laxmi Yellajosyula, Senior Product Manager, AI, Microsoft
- Riya Gayasen, Principal Product Manager, Apple Inc.
- Rudy Saldivar, Sr. Director of Product, Head of Live Ops, Scopely
- Sarang Tarare, AI Product Manager, Propelis
- Saurabh Sharma, Chief Product Officer, You.com
- Serge Gusev, Founder and CEO, Approveit, Inc.
- Shailja Gupta, AI/ML Product Manager, ADP
- Shankar Krishnan, Product Leader, AI, Stripe
- Shruti Anand, Staff Product Manager, Google
- Srishti Chaudhary, Senior Manager, Product, Walmart eCommerce
- Tanisha Kulkarni, Sr Product Manager, PayPal
- Udit Mehrotra, Head of Product, NA Languages Experience, Amazon
This year's honorees reflect the growing reality that the strongest product organizations are the ones where the person closest to the decision is also the person closest to the build.
To learn more about the Product Builder Awards and this year's winners, visit: https://productsthatcount.org/product-builder-awards/
ABOUT PRODUCTS THAT COUNT
Products That Count is the world's largest nonprofit community, engaging 600,000+ product managers, builders, and Chief Product Officers (CPOs) united by a mission: to empower everyone to build products that truly count. In a world flooded with products, only a few ignite passion, deliver value at scale, and transform lives. Behind those exceptional products are visionary CPOs and high-performing product teams driving innovation at the most bleeding-edge companies. We recognize these trailblazers through our coveted Awards, accelerate careers from builder to the C-suite and beyond through daily best practices, and serve as the trusted advisor to nearly all Fortune 1000 CPOs. Our Corporate Alliance includes Walmart, Ford, Cisco, Johnson & Johnson, Amplitude, and more.The most admired product leaders across industries serve on our Advisory Council, guiding the future of product leadership. Together, we're shaping a future where every product counts. Learn more at productsthatcount.org.
Media Contact
Emma Shirlin, Products That Count, 1 8287020154, [email protected]
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