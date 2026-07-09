Products That Count Announces Winners of the 2026 Q2 Product Awards in Fintech, Cybersecurity, and Healthcare

"We're seeing trust become the new moat. In regulated industries like fintech, cybersecurity, and healthcare, that's what separates a nice-to-have feature from something a business can't operate without." says SC Moatti, Founder and Board Chair of Products That Count. Post this

The 2026 Q2 cohort highlights a clear shift in how AI-driven products are being built and deployed. Rather than positioning AI as a standalone feature, leading solutions are embedding it directly into compliance, workflow, and decision-making, to the point where removing it would mean rebuilding the business. Teams are increasingly winning by going deep on one high-stakes problem in one regulated market rather than building broad, horizontal platforms.

2026 Q2 Product Awards Winners (Alphabetized):

1health Platform

Aescape

Agentic Rules Enforcer

Anonybit

Arro

Axle Health

Base64.ai Document Processing AI

Biller Genie

Bridge

Britive

Clearly SaaS Platform

Codezero Teamspaces

Collective Liquidity

CompFly AI Trust Control Plane for Autonomous Agents

Connectifi

CURA

CYSANA (CYberSecurity ANAlytics)

Decent

Dental Navigation Web Application

Domain Money Financial Plans

Dremio Agentic Lakehouse

DZD OneSeq

EirMar

Ember AI

Emilia

Evvy

FileCloud

futuresTHRIVE

Genesis

Goalsetter Financial Literacy Platform: App + Classroom Curriculum

Goodbill

Grip AI + SaaS Security Platform

Groundswell

iCover

ImmediatePay

Just Wallet – Instant Global Payment Platform

Liquid Collective

LiquiDonate

Matrix Connect: The Universal Rental Application

MDI Health

MedIQ4

MetaWorldX AI Digital Twin for ClimateTech

Mindgard AI Security Platform

myIDFi

Neura Health: Virtual Neurology Clinic

Olyn

OpenEnvoy

Overflow and Overflow Tap

Persona

pocketnest

Proof Portal

Provider Onboarding Agents

PSci.AI

RA Platform

Rainforest Payments-as-a-Service

RealKey

RecoveryConnect

Reflexivity

Risk Adjustment

Secure LLM

Silverback

Skan AI

Sorbet PTO advance

Swif.ai

The Cloudbrink Service

Tranch

Travel policy agent

Trench AI

Verosek

Wallet Passes for Brands

Wingback

Zelt

Zenarmor Plug & Secure: Network Security for Today's Distributed Enterprises

This quarter's honorees reflect the growing role of AI as foundational infrastructure within fintech, cybersecurity, and healthcare. From products turning compliance into verifiable proof to platforms embedding themselves so deeply into critical workflows that they become impossible to remove, these companies demonstrate how product teams are moving closer to the core of how regulated industries function and create value.

Products That Count's Product Awards continue to serve as a trusted benchmark for product leaders seeking clarity on which tools are driving meaningful impact in a product-first world.

To learn more about the Product Awards and winners, visit: https://productsthatcount.org/the-product-awards/

ABOUT PRODUCTS THAT COUNT

Products That Count is the world's largest nonprofit community, engaging 600,000+ product managers and Chief Product Officers (CPOs) united by a mission: to empower everyone to build products that truly count. In a world flooded with products, only a few ignite passion, deliver value at scale, and transform lives. Behind those exceptional products are visionary CPOs and high-performing product teams driving innovation at the most bleeding-edge companies. We recognize these trailblazers through our coveted Awards, accelerate careers from PM to the C-suite and beyond through daily best practices, and serve as the trusted advisor to nearly all Fortune 1000 CPOs. Our Corporate Alliance includes Walmart, Ford, Cisco, Johnson & Johnson, Amplitude, and more. The most admired product leaders across industries serve on our Advisory Council, guiding the future of product leadership. Together, we're shaping a future where every product counts. Learn more at productsthatcount.org

ABOUT MIGHTY CAPITAL

Mighty Capital is the VC firm that leverages the Product Alpha Effect, a data-backed framework for outperformance that proves great products drive great businesses. Founded in 2018 by SC Moatti, a product visionary and former Meta product leader, and Jennifer Vancini, a veteran of tech investing and M&A, we bring a differentiated edge to venture. Through Moatti's 600,000-strong Products That Count network of product leaders, we see where the world is going before others do. That proprietary signal gives us an advantage in sourcing, diligence, and post-investment value creation. Our portfolio speaks for itself: 1 in 5 companies is a category leader like Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL), Groq, and Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK). Founders consistently call us the most value-add investor on their cap table, and use our global product ecosystem as a marketplace to accelerate time to revenue, scale, and exit. Anchored by GCM Grosvenor, we're deploying Fund III with both prior funds in top decile DPI and TVPI, more than $20B in value created, and 6 IPOs to date. Learn more at Mighty.Capital.

Media Contact

Emma Shirlin, Products That Count, 1 8287020154, [email protected]

SOURCE Products That Count