Products That Count Announces Winners of the 2026 Q2 Product Awards in Fintech, Cybersecurity, and Healthcare

Products That Count unveils the winners of the Q2 2026 Product Awards, recognizing standout products across Fintech, Cybersecurity, and Healthcare shaping the next generation of product innovation.
SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Products That Count, the most trusted source for product leadership insights and a global network of over 600,000 product managers and executives, today announced the winners of the 2026 Q2 Product Awards. Now in its ninth year, the Product Awards recognize the tools and teams enabling product leaders to build meaningful, scalable, and future-ready products.
Produced in partnership with Mighty Capital, the venture capital firm leveraging the Product Alpha Effect, a data-backed framework for outperformance, the Product Awards celebrate solutions selected by the Product Awards Advisory Council, a group of senior product executives from Fortune 1000 companies. This cycle's winners represent major advances across Fintech, Cybersecurity, and Healthcare, three industries where applied AI is moving from experiment to infrastructure.
The 2026 Q2 cohort highlights a clear shift in how AI-driven products are being built and deployed. Rather than positioning AI as a standalone feature, leading solutions are embedding it directly into compliance, workflow, and decision-making, to the point where removing it would mean rebuilding the business. Teams are increasingly winning by going deep on one high-stakes problem in one regulated market rather than building broad, horizontal platforms.
2026 Q2 Product Awards Winners (Alphabetized):
1health Platform
Aescape
Agentic Rules Enforcer
Anonybit
Arro
Axle Health
Base64.ai Document Processing AI
Biller Genie
Bridge
Britive
Clearly SaaS Platform
Codezero Teamspaces
Collective Liquidity
CompFly AI Trust Control Plane for Autonomous Agents
Connectifi
CURA
CYSANA (CYberSecurity ANAlytics)
Decent
Dental Navigation Web Application
Domain Money Financial Plans
Dremio Agentic Lakehouse
DZD OneSeq
EirMar
Ember AI
Emilia
Evvy
FileCloud
futuresTHRIVE
Genesis
Goalsetter Financial Literacy Platform: App + Classroom Curriculum
Goodbill
Grip AI + SaaS Security Platform
Groundswell
iCover
ImmediatePay
Just Wallet – Instant Global Payment Platform
Liquid Collective
LiquiDonate
Matrix Connect: The Universal Rental Application
MDI Health
MedIQ4
MetaWorldX AI Digital Twin for ClimateTech
Mindgard AI Security Platform
myIDFi
Neura Health: Virtual Neurology Clinic
Olyn
OpenEnvoy
Overflow and Overflow Tap
Persona
pocketnest
Proof Portal
Provider Onboarding Agents
PSci.AI
RA Platform
Rainforest Payments-as-a-Service
RealKey
RecoveryConnect
Reflexivity
Risk Adjustment
Secure LLM
Silverback
Skan AI
Sorbet PTO advance
Swif.ai
The Cloudbrink Service
Tranch
Travel policy agent
Trench AI
Verosek
Wallet Passes for Brands
Wingback
Zelt
Zenarmor Plug & Secure: Network Security for Today's Distributed Enterprises
This quarter's honorees reflect the growing role of AI as foundational infrastructure within fintech, cybersecurity, and healthcare. From products turning compliance into verifiable proof to platforms embedding themselves so deeply into critical workflows that they become impossible to remove, these companies demonstrate how product teams are moving closer to the core of how regulated industries function and create value.
Products That Count's Product Awards continue to serve as a trusted benchmark for product leaders seeking clarity on which tools are driving meaningful impact in a product-first world.
To learn more about the Product Awards and winners, visit: https://productsthatcount.org/the-product-awards/
ABOUT PRODUCTS THAT COUNT
Products That Count is the world's largest nonprofit community, engaging 600,000+ product managers and Chief Product Officers (CPOs) united by a mission: to empower everyone to build products that truly count. In a world flooded with products, only a few ignite passion, deliver value at scale, and transform lives. Behind those exceptional products are visionary CPOs and high-performing product teams driving innovation at the most bleeding-edge companies. We recognize these trailblazers through our coveted Awards, accelerate careers from PM to the C-suite and beyond through daily best practices, and serve as the trusted advisor to nearly all Fortune 1000 CPOs. Our Corporate Alliance includes Walmart, Ford, Cisco, Johnson & Johnson, Amplitude, and more. The most admired product leaders across industries serve on our Advisory Council, guiding the future of product leadership. Together, we're shaping a future where every product counts. Learn more at productsthatcount.org
ABOUT MIGHTY CAPITAL
Mighty Capital is the VC firm that leverages the Product Alpha Effect, a data-backed framework for outperformance that proves great products drive great businesses. Founded in 2018 by SC Moatti, a product visionary and former Meta product leader, and Jennifer Vancini, a veteran of tech investing and M&A, we bring a differentiated edge to venture. Through Moatti's 600,000-strong Products That Count network of product leaders, we see where the world is going before others do. That proprietary signal gives us an advantage in sourcing, diligence, and post-investment value creation. Our portfolio speaks for itself: 1 in 5 companies is a category leader like Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL), Groq, and Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK). Founders consistently call us the most value-add investor on their cap table, and use our global product ecosystem as a marketplace to accelerate time to revenue, scale, and exit. Anchored by GCM Grosvenor, we're deploying Fund III with both prior funds in top decile DPI and TVPI, more than $20B in value created, and 6 IPOs to date. Learn more at Mighty.Capital.
Media Contact
Emma Shirlin, Products That Count, 1 8287020154, [email protected]
SOURCE Products That Count
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