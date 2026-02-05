Products That Count Appoints Andrew Jensen as Chief Executive Officer and Expands Board of Directors

"Hoda's leadership helped formalize Products That Count as a trusted institution for product leaders worldwide," said SC Moatti, Founder and Board Chair of Products That Count. "Andrew brings the product rigor, operational discipline, and systems-level thinking needed for our next chapter." Post this

Jensen brings more than 18 years of experience building and scaling technology organizations at the intersection of product, engineering, and operational risk. Over his career, he has founded and led venture-backed companies, developed enterprise-grade AI and SaaS platforms, and guided organizations operating in complex regulatory and platform environments.

During her tenure as CEO, Mehr expanded Products That Count's global reach and reinforced its position as a strategic partner to product leaders across industries. Her transition to the Board formalizes her ongoing involvement in guiding the organization's mission and strategy.

In conjunction with the CEO appointment, Products That Count announced the expansion of its Board of Directors with three new members:

Monica Ugwi, General Manager, Microsoft

Aaron Severs, Chief Product Officer, Noom

Hoda Mehr, Co-Founder & CPO, Up My Mojo

They join the existing Board of Directors:

Diana Benli, CPO, Cognizant Trizetto

Shiven Ramji, President & CPO, Okta

Mikhail Vaysbukh, SVP & CPO, Solution Delivery, Elsevier

Kou Raghavan, SVP Product, Clear

G Shah, CPO, Carelon

Lisa Mitnick, Former Americas Portfolio Lead, Capgemini

Nabil Bukhari, CPO/CTO, Extreme Networks

SC Moatti, Managing Partner, Mighty Capital

"Our Board reflects the evolution of product leadership itself," Moatti added. "Monica, Aaron, and Hoda bring operating depth and perspective shaped by real-world complexity. Their leadership strengthens our ability to support product leaders as their influence continues to expand across organizations and industries."

As product leadership becomes a primary driver of competitive advantage and executive decision-making, Products That Count remains committed to empowering product professionals worldwide through recognition, education, and trusted leadership.

About Products That Count

Products That Count is the world's largest nonprofit community, engaging 600,000+ product managers and Chief Product Officers (CPOs) united by a mission: to empower everyone to build products that truly count. In a world flooded with products, only a few ignite passion, deliver value at scale, and transform lives. Behind those exceptional products are visionary CPOs and high-performing product teams driving innovation at the most cutting-edge companies. Products That Count recognizes these trailblazers through its Awards, accelerates careers from PM to the C-suite and beyond through daily best practices, and serves as the trusted advisor to nearly all Fortune 1000 CPOs.

