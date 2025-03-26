Products That Count Expands Board of Directors with Top Product Executives

Products That Count has announced the expansion of its Board of Directors with three new product executives: Kou Raghavan (United Parks), G Shah (Carelon), and Nabil Bukhari (Extreme Networks). They join an esteemed group of industry leaders dedicated to advancing product leadership. Founder and Board Chair SC Moatti highlighted the Board's impact in shaping the future of product leadership. This expansion aligns with the growing influence of product as a key driver of business success. For more details, visit productsthatcount.org.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recognizing the ongoing influence of product leadership in driving business success, Products That Count is proud to announce the expansion of its Board of Directors with three outstanding product executives. The newly appointed members join a distinguished group of leaders who have played a vital role in shaping the product conversation.

The new Board Directors are: