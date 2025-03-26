Products That Count Expands Board of Directors with Top Product Executives

Products That Count has announced the expansion of its Board of Directors with three new product executives: Kou Raghavan (United Parks), G Shah (Carelon), and Nabil Bukhari (Extreme Networks). They join an esteemed group of industry leaders dedicated to advancing product leadership. Founder and Board Chair SC Moatti highlighted the Board's impact in shaping the future of product leadership. This expansion aligns with the growing influence of product as a key driver of business success. For more details, visit productsthatcount.org.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recognizing the ongoing influence of product leadership in driving business success, Products That Count is proud to announce the expansion of its Board of Directors with three outstanding product executives. The newly appointed members join a distinguished group of leaders who have played a vital role in shaping the product conversation.
The new Board Directors are:
- Kou Raghavan, Chief Product and Digital Officer at United Parks
- G Shah, FACHDM, Chief Product Officer at Carelon
- Nabil Bukhari, Chief Technology and Product Officer and EVP/GM, Subscription Business at Extreme Networks
They join the current Board Directors:
- Diana Sonbay-Benli, Chief Product Officer at TriZetto Products Group, Cognizant
- Lisa Mitnick, Former Americas Portfolio Lead at Capgemini
- Shiven Ramji, President of Customer Identity Cloud at Okta
- Avijit Sinha, President at Wind River
- Mikhail Vaysbukh, Senior Vice President, Global Clinical Innovation & Solution Delivery at Elsevier
- SC Moatti, Managing Partner, Mighty Capital and Founder & Board Chair, Products That Count
Product has become a primary driver of competitive advantage, shifting the balance of power in the C-suite and accelerating innovation across industries. Products That Count's rapid growth is a testament to this evolution, with the Board of Directors guiding the organization in empowering product leaders worldwide.
For more information about the Board of Directors and its members, visit productsthatcount.org.
About: Products That Count is the world's largest nonprofit community, engaging 500,000+ product managers and Chief Product Officers (CPOs) united by a mission: to empower everyone to build products that truly count. In a world flooded with products, only a few ignite passion, deliver value at scale, and transform lives. Behind those exceptional products are visionary CPOs and high-performing product teams driving innovation at the most bleeding-edge companies. We recognize these trailblazers through our coveted Awards, accelerate careers from PM to the C-suite and beyond through daily best practices, and serve as the trusted advisor to nearly all Fortune 1000 CPOs. Our Corporate Alliance includes Walmart, Ford, Cisco, Johnson & Johnson, Amplitude, and more. The most admired product leaders across industries serve on our Advisory Council, guiding the future of product leadership. Together, we're shaping a future where every product counts. Learn more at productsthatcount.org
