Products That Count Publishes Insights Report on AI; Announces Founding Board of Directors

"Product fundamentals continue to apply to all great products, including AI products," says Products That Count Resident CPO Renee Niemi, who previously was one of the first CPOs at a Fortune 500. "The technology may be new, but the discipline remains the same."

Recognizing the continued growing importance of product, Products That Count is proud to announce the formation of its Founding Board of Directors. The newly appointed board comprises 5 standout product executives with a strong record of product and business success and a scope of responsibilities that spans beyond product, to engineering, marketing, corporate development all the way to P&L accountability:

Diana Benli - Chief Product Officer at Cognizant's TriZetto Product Group

Lisa Mitnick - Americas Portfolio Lead at Capgemini

Shiven Ramji - President of Customer Identity Cloud at Okta

Avijit Sinha - Chief Product Officer at Wind River

Mikhail Vaysbukh - Senior Vice President, Global Clinical Innovation & Solution Delivery at Elsevier

"This group of product executives serves as an inspiration for even the most accomplished CPOs. I couldn't be more excited to introduce them," says Products That Count Founder and Board Chair SC Moatti. "Products That Count has grown faster in the past 2 years than in the previous five. Our organization has helped reshape the entire innovation ecosystem, but our ambitions are even bigger and our board will guide us there."

The role of product in driving business success has hit an inflection point. Product has become a major competitive advantage for leading companies, shifting the balance of power in the C-suite across industries and geographies, and transforming the quality of our lives globally. These factors have contributed to the intense growth of Products That Count in recent years because of its pivotal role in both driving and supporting the transformation of this sector.

About Products That Count:

Products that Count is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps everyone build great products. It celebrates product excellence through coveted Awards that inspire 500,000+ product managers and honor great products and the professionals responsible for their success. It accelerates the career and rise to the C-suite of >30% of all Product Managers globally by providing exceptional programming – including award-winning podcasts and popular newsletters – for free. It acts as a trusted advisor to all CPOs at Fortune 1000, and publishes key insights from innovative companies, like Capgemini, SoFi, and Amplitude, that turn product success into business success. Learn more at ProductsThatCount.org.

