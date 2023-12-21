Products That Count Recognizes Exceptional Leaders in Product Management with the Formation of Advisory Board

We are honored to recognize and celebrate these remarkable Advisory Board members who bring unparalleled expertise and innovation to our organization." - Products That Count Founder and Board Chair SC Moatti Post this

Annual Awards Programs: The Advisory Board actively shapes coveted annual awards programs, defining categories, reviewing thousands of nominations, and selecting winners for prestigious accolades such as the CPO Awards, the Product Awards, and the PM Awards.

Product Talk Podcast: Members lead the award-winning Product Talk podcast, reaching millions of listeners globally. They curate and host discussions with exceptional product leaders from top organizations worldwide.

Startup Ecosystem Connection: The Advisory Board facilitates connections between startup founders and Mighty Capital, a leading venture firm in the Bay Area dedicated to early-stage companies.

The diverse composition of the Advisory Board includes accomplished individuals such as Bill Loewenthal of ChargePoint, Jay Schneider of Royal Caribbean, and Jennifer Rochlis of NASA, among others. A comprehensive list of members is available below.

"We are honored to recognize and celebrate these remarkable Advisory Board members who bring unparalleled expertise and innovation to our organization," said Products That Count Founder and Board Chair SC Moatti. "Their contributions significantly impact the product management field, and we look forward to the continued success and growth of our network."

For further information about the Advisory Board and its members, please visit productsthatcount.com. Join us in raising a glass to these outstanding individuals who truly represent the pinnacle of excellence in product management.

The Advisory Board

Steven Abrahams Microsoft

Nikki Ahmadi Universal Electronics

Ishan Amin First National Bank of Omaha

Karandeep Anand Brex Inc

Nacho Andrade Ubiety Technologies

Gabriella Angiolillo Workday

Archana Arunkumar Expedia Group Platform

Rohan Attravanam Phodun Digital

Maheep Bhalla EY

Patrick Blute LTIMindtree

Laura Burkhauser Twitter

Po-chiang Chao KKCompany

Patrick Charbonneau MEDFAR Clinical Solutions

Jessica Chen Riolfi Uprise

Jean-Sébastien Chouinard Wavo.me

Frank D'Andrea Sell2Rent Corporation

Thomas Daly Samsung NEXT

Hira Dangol Bank of America

Laura Di Costanzo Unito

Magdaline Derosena Wells Fargo

Kris Drey Groupon

Scott Dunlap JUUL Labs

Christine Dupuis Heyday

Shane Eleniak Calix

Dan Feusse Segmed

Marc-Andre Ferguson Unity

Zachary Fleming WellB

Sharat Ganesh Lacework

Denise Hemke Checkr

Tim Holley Etsy

Tara Holwegner Life Cycle Engineering

Ryan House Pulse PEMF

Karen Hsieh ALPHA Camp

Jay Hum CruxOCM

Joe King Mighty Capital

Svetlana Klyuchkova Sitecore

Kristin Kobey Autodesk

Katherine Kornas Betterment

Michael Krafft Alight Solutions

Varun Krovvidi Google Cloud

Reza Ladchartabi Mapbox

Bill Loewenthal ChargePoint

Yasir Liaqatullah Amazon

Christina Lucey Credit Karma

Nita Maheswaren Pivotree

Bharat Manglani Zefr

Jamie Matlin S&P Global

Arun Milton RBC

Brian Mikol WiderCircle

Jonmichael Moy Canadian Tire Corporation

Kalyan Nanduru Guild Education

Stephanie J. Neill Amazon's Twitch

Jonathan Ozeran Tempus Labs, Inc

Priyanka Pande Smarter Travel

Michael Paulson Jungle Scout

Melissa Pickering Bose

David Prentice CollegeVine

Mark Pydynowski Meta

Kou Raghavan Seaworld Parks and Entertainment

Ganesh Rajan Konfer, Inc

Sri Rajan Equinox Media

Alisher Rakhimov Macy's

Jennifer Rochlis NASA

Oren Root VMware

Deba Sahoo Fidelity

John Paul Santos GlobalLogic

Jay Schneider Royal Caribbean

Samantha Scott Capsule

Neha Shah Kaboo

Sid Shaik Cloudera

Nand Shivkumar Vertafore

Benu Shroff GroundTruth

Andy Smith League

Chenny Solaiyappan Cognizant

Aditya Subramaniam Oscar Health

Neha Taleja Google

Matt Trudeau ErisX

Anusha Vaidyanathan Versa Networks

Rekha Venkatakrishnan Amazon

Randhir Vieira Omada Health

Brian Walker Grainger

Rosa Welton Intuit

Charlie Whicher Unito

Chino Wong Medium

Maggie Wong Silicon Valley Bank, a Division of First Citizens Bank

Don Woods LinkedIn

Rishi Yardi Instacart

Bryce York Tatari

Andrew Zavattero Ticketmaster

About Products That Count:

Products that Count is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps everyone build great products. It celebrates product excellence through coveted Awards that inspire 500,000+ product managers and honor great products and the professionals responsible for their success. It accelerates the career and rise to the C-suite of >30% of all Product Managers globally by providing exceptional programming – including award-winning podcasts and popular newsletters – for free. It acts as a trusted advisor to all CPOs at Fortune 1000, and publishes key insights from innovative companies, like Capgemini, SoFi, and Amplitude, that turn product success into business success. Learn more at ProductsThatCount.com.

