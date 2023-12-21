Products That Count Recognizes Exceptional Leaders in Product Management with the Formation of Advisory Board

Announcing the Advisory Board for the world's premier product management organization.
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the year comes to a close, Products That Count is proud to announce the establishment of its Advisory Board, comprised of distinguished members from renowned organizations such as S&P Global, NASA, Bank of America, and more.
The Advisory Board plays a crucial role in shaping the product management landscape, contributing invaluable insights and talents to enhance the product ecosystem. These esteemed leaders are involved in various initiatives, including:
- Annual Awards Programs: The Advisory Board actively shapes coveted annual awards programs, defining categories, reviewing thousands of nominations, and selecting winners for prestigious accolades such as the CPO Awards, the Product Awards, and the PM Awards.
- Product Talk Podcast: Members lead the award-winning Product Talk podcast, reaching millions of listeners globally. They curate and host discussions with exceptional product leaders from top organizations worldwide.
- Startup Ecosystem Connection: The Advisory Board facilitates connections between startup founders and Mighty Capital, a leading venture firm in the Bay Area dedicated to early-stage companies.
The diverse composition of the Advisory Board includes accomplished individuals such as Bill Loewenthal of ChargePoint, Jay Schneider of Royal Caribbean, and Jennifer Rochlis of NASA, among others. A comprehensive list of members is available below.
"We are honored to recognize and celebrate these remarkable Advisory Board members who bring unparalleled expertise and innovation to our organization," said Products That Count Founder and Board Chair SC Moatti. "Their contributions significantly impact the product management field, and we look forward to the continued success and growth of our network."
For further information about the Advisory Board and its members, please visit productsthatcount.com. Join us in raising a glass to these outstanding individuals who truly represent the pinnacle of excellence in product management.
The Advisory Board
Steven Abrahams Microsoft
Nikki Ahmadi Universal Electronics
Ishan Amin First National Bank of Omaha
Karandeep Anand Brex Inc
Nacho Andrade Ubiety Technologies
Gabriella Angiolillo Workday
Archana Arunkumar Expedia Group Platform
Rohan Attravanam Phodun Digital
Maheep Bhalla EY
Patrick Blute LTIMindtree
Laura Burkhauser Twitter
Po-chiang Chao KKCompany
Patrick Charbonneau MEDFAR Clinical Solutions
Jessica Chen Riolfi Uprise
Jean-Sébastien Chouinard Wavo.me
Frank D'Andrea Sell2Rent Corporation
Thomas Daly Samsung NEXT
Hira Dangol Bank of America
Jean-Sébastien Chouinard Wavo.me
Laura Di Costanzo Unito
Magdaline Derosena Wells Fargo
Kris Drey Groupon
Scott Dunlap JUUL Labs
Christine Dupuis Heyday
Shane Eleniak Calix
Dan Feusse Segmed
Marc-Andre Ferguson Unity
Zachary Fleming WellB
Sharat Ganesh Lacework
Denise Hemke Checkr
Tim Holley Etsy
Tara Holwegner Life Cycle Engineering
Ryan House Pulse PEMF
Karen Hsieh ALPHA Camp
Jay Hum CruxOCM
Joe King Mighty Capital
Svetlana Klyuchkova Sitecore
Kristin Kobey Autodesk
Katherine Kornas Betterment
Michael Krafft Alight Solutions
Varun Krovvidi Google Cloud
Reza Ladchartabi Mapbox
Bill Loewenthal ChargePoint
Yasir Liaqatullah Amazon
Christina Lucey Credit Karma
Nita Maheswaren Pivotree
Bharat Manglani Zefr
Jamie Matlin S&P Global
Arun Milton RBC
Brian Mikol WiderCircle
Jonmichael Moy Canadian Tire Corporation
Kalyan Nanduru Guild Education
Stephanie J. Neill Amazon's Twitch
Jonathan Ozeran Tempus Labs, Inc
Priyanka Pande Smarter Travel
Michael Paulson Jungle Scout
Melissa Pickering Bose
David Prentice CollegeVine
Mark Pydynowski Meta
Kou Raghavan Seaworld Parks and Entertainment
Ganesh Rajan Konfer, Inc
Sri Rajan Equinox Media
Alisher Rakhimov Macy's
Jennifer Rochlis NASA
Oren Root VMware
Deba Sahoo Fidelity
John Paul Santos GlobalLogic
Jay Schneider Royal Caribbean
Samantha Scott Capsule
Neha Shah Kaboo
Sid Shaik Cloudera
Nand Shivkumar Vertafore
Benu Shroff GroundTruth
Andy Smith League
Chenny Solaiyappan Cognizant
Aditya Subramaniam Oscar Health
Neha Taleja Google
Matt Trudeau ErisX
Anusha Vaidyanathan Versa Networks
Rekha Venkatakrishnan Amazon
Randhir Vieira Omada Health
Brian Walker Grainger
Rosa Welton Intuit
Charlie Whicher Unito
Chino Wong Medium
Maggie Wong Silicon Valley Bank, a Division of First Citizens Bank
Don Woods LinkedIn
Rishi Yardi Instacart
Bryce York Tatari
Andrew Zavattero Ticketmaster
About Products That Count:
Products that Count is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps everyone build great products. It celebrates product excellence through coveted Awards that inspire 500,000+ product managers and honor great products and the professionals responsible for their success. It accelerates the career and rise to the C-suite of >30% of all Product Managers globally by providing exceptional programming – including award-winning podcasts and popular newsletters – for free. It acts as a trusted advisor to all CPOs at Fortune 1000, and publishes key insights from innovative companies, like Capgemini, SoFi, and Amplitude, that turn product success into business success. Learn more at ProductsThatCount.com.
Pull Quote
Media Contact
Ryan Bazinet, Products That Count, 1 3478633751, [email protected], productsthatcount.com
SOURCE Products That Count
Share this article